Turkish stocks end day with losses

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index ended the day with a 2,657.24-point fall from Tuesday's close of 110,058.62 points, while it opened the day at 110,376.18 points with a 0.29 percent hike.
The USD/TRY exchange was flat at 4.0940 as of 5 p.m. local time (1400GMT) Wednesday versus 4.0910 at Tuesday's close.
The euro/lira exchange rate stood at 4.9920 by market close -- down from 4.9980 at the previous close -- and one British pound traded for 5.7100 Turkish liras versus 5.7260 at the previous close.
The BIST Gold Exchange index was up by 0.15 percent at the daily close. In the Precious Metals and Diamond Markets of Borsa Istanbul, one ounce of gold traded for $1,322.00 as of 4.30 p.m. local time (1330GMT) Wednesday, compared with $1,320.00 at Tuesday's close.
As of 6 p.m. local time (1500GMT), the price of Brent oil stood at $73.57 per barrel -- hovering between $73.18 and $74.18 during Wednesday -- climbing from around $66 at the beginning of this year.
