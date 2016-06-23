Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:16, 26 April 2018 Thursday
Asia-Pacific
09:04, 26 April 2018 Thursday

  • Share
North Korea hails Kim's role ahead of border summit
North Korea hails Kim's role ahead of border summit

Kim Jong-un is hours from becoming North Korea's first leader to cross into the South since the 1950-53 Korean War

World Bulletin / News Desk

North Korea's state-run media declared Thursday that this week's breakthrough inter-Korean summit was made possible due to leader Kim Jong-un's "passionate love" for the peninsula's people.

Kim is to hold talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Friday in what will be the third ever meeting of its kind and the first since 2007.

"It is a historic event for national history made possible by our brisk efforts for dialogue and peace," the North's official Rodong Sinmun newspaper stated in an editorial.

Pyongyang's ruling party mouthpiece also commented that improving bilateral ties is needed "for the achievement of homeland unification".

The Moon-Kim summit is expected to focus on North Korea's denuclearization and a peace treaty to formally end the Korean War following decades of tensions amid an uneasy ceasefire.

South Korea additionally announced various plans for Friday's agenda.

The summit will get underway at 9.30 a.m. when Kim crosses the border to the south side of the inter-Korean joint security area at Panmunjom.

He will be joined by nine aides including his sister Kim Yo-jong among military and diplomatic officials, according to Moon's chief of staff Im Jong-seok.

Im told reporters the two leaders will then plant a tree on the military demarcation line featuring the title, "Plant peace and prosperity".

The summit events will close with a dinner comprising symbolic dishes from both sides.

Over a thousand media personnel from across the globe will be accommodated at a designated press center in South Korea.



Related north korea kim jong un
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Newspaper staffers get jail for terror charges
 Newspaper staffers get jail for terror charges

Suspects were indicted for sponsoring the terror groups PKK, Fetullah Terrorist Organization, and leftist DHKP/C 
Apple CEO meets with Trump on trade
Apple CEO meets with Trump on trade

Tim Cook had private meeting with U.S. president to discuss White House trade policies
Turkish Russian Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow
Turkish, Russian, Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow

Foreign ministers to discuss cooperation within framework of Astana mechanism for Syria on April 28
YouTube restricts video exposing Israeli brutality
YouTube restricts video exposing Israeli brutality

Company bows to protests after deleting video but applies age restriction
US slams Taliban for announcing spring offensive
US slams Taliban for announcing spring offensive

'More violence will not bring peace and security to Afghanistan', says State Department
Palestinian journalist shot by Israel dies of wounds
Palestinian journalist shot by Israel dies of wounds

This is the second Palestinian journalist to have died by Israeli gunfire
Nepal s quake survivors still struggling to rebuild
Nepal’s quake survivors still struggling to rebuild 

Prime Minister Sharma Oli accepts that rebuilding after 2015 earthquake has remained sluggish
Haniyeh vows anti-occupation rallies in W Bank abroad
Haniyeh vows anti-occupation rallies in W. Bank, abroad

At least 41 Gazans were killed in anti-occupation rallies since last month
Israel detains 8 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel detains 8 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Some 6,500 Palestinians are currently being held in Israeli prisons
US 2 officers 1 civilian shot in Texas
US: 2 officers, 1 civilian shot in Texas

'Texas honors all the men and women who protect and serve our communities, and justice will be served,' Texas governor says
Canada van driver charged with murder
Canada van driver charged with murder

Police said the suspect, 25-year-old Alek Minassian, was not known to them before Monday's carnage in Canada's most populous city, which also left 15 people injured.
Israel arrests 2 Palestinians on Gaza border
Israel arrests 2 Palestinians on Gaza border

At least 41 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli gunfire on Gaza border since March 30
Top US military commander in Israel for Iran talks
Top US military commander in Israel for Iran talks

Talks are expected to tackle the possibility of U.S. troop withdrawal from war-torn Syria
Facebook unveils appeal process for when it removes posts
Facebook unveils appeal process for when it removes posts

Plans to roll out an appeals process globally in coming months came as Facebook provided a first-ever look at internal standards used to decide what posts go too far in terms of hateful or threating speech.
Trump's adviser led anti-Muslim think tank
Trump's adviser led anti-Muslim think tank

John Bolton led Gatestone Institute from 2013 until he took his White House position earlier this month
Van hits pedestrians in Toronto killing 10
Van hits pedestrians in Toronto, killing 10

Attack ‘not part of a wider plot and there is no threat to national security’, says public safety minister

News

Kim Jong-un ready to verifiably denuclearize
Kim Jong-un ready to verifiably denuclearize

Kim heralds more N. Korea economic reforms
Kim heralds more N Korea economic reforms

Kim heralds more N. Korea economic reforms
Kim heralds more N Korea economic reforms

N. Korea's Kim greets Chinese official
N Korea's Kim greets Chinese official

Kim Jong-un ends local hush on Trump summit
Kim Jong-un ends local hush on Trump summit

Speculation on Kim visit to China rife as train departs
Speculation on Kim visit to China rife as train departs

Japan deports North Koreans rescued from boat
Japan deports North Koreans rescued from boat

N. Korea slams US censure on rights ahead of inter-Korea summit
N Korea slams US censure on rights ahead of inter-Korea

N.Korea's nuclear declaration: what it does mean
N Korea's nuclear declaration what it does mean

North Korea vows to end nuclear tests
North Korea vows to end nuclear tests






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 