North Korea hails Kim's role ahead of border summit

World Bulletin / News Desk
Kim is to hold talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Friday in what will be the third ever meeting of its kind and the first since 2007.
"It is a historic event for national history made possible by our brisk efforts for dialogue and peace," the North's official Rodong Sinmun newspaper stated in an editorial.
Pyongyang's ruling party mouthpiece also commented that improving bilateral ties is needed "for the achievement of homeland unification".
The Moon-Kim summit is expected to focus on North Korea's denuclearization and a peace treaty to formally end the Korean War following decades of tensions amid an uneasy ceasefire.
South Korea additionally announced various plans for Friday's agenda.
The summit will get underway at 9.30 a.m. when Kim crosses the border to the south side of the inter-Korean joint security area at Panmunjom.
He will be joined by nine aides including his sister Kim Yo-jong among military and diplomatic officials, according to Moon's chief of staff Im Jong-seok.
Im told reporters the two leaders will then plant a tree on the military demarcation line featuring the title, "Plant peace and prosperity".
The summit events will close with a dinner comprising symbolic dishes from both sides.
Over a thousand media personnel from across the globe will be accommodated at a designated press center in South Korea.
Suspects were indicted for sponsoring the terror groups PKK, Fetullah Terrorist Organization, and leftist DHKP/C
Tim Cook had private meeting with U.S. president to discuss White House trade policies
Foreign ministers to discuss cooperation within framework of Astana mechanism for Syria on April 28
Company bows to protests after deleting video but applies age restriction
'More violence will not bring peace and security to Afghanistan', says State Department
This is the second Palestinian journalist to have died by Israeli gunfire
Prime Minister Sharma Oli accepts that rebuilding after 2015 earthquake has remained sluggish
At least 41 Gazans were killed in anti-occupation rallies since last month
Some 6,500 Palestinians are currently being held in Israeli prisons
'Texas honors all the men and women who protect and serve our communities, and justice will be served,' Texas governor says
Police said the suspect, 25-year-old Alek Minassian, was not known to them before Monday's carnage in Canada's most populous city, which also left 15 people injured.
At least 41 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli gunfire on Gaza border since March 30
Talks are expected to tackle the possibility of U.S. troop withdrawal from war-torn Syria
Plans to roll out an appeals process globally in coming months came as Facebook provided a first-ever look at internal standards used to decide what posts go too far in terms of hateful or threating speech.
John Bolton led Gatestone Institute from 2013 until he took his White House position earlier this month
Attack ‘not part of a wider plot and there is no threat to national security’, says public safety minister