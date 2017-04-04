Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:15, 26 April 2018 Thursday
Europe
Update: 09:45, 26 April 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Turkey lauded for its generosity towards Syrians
Turkey lauded for its generosity towards Syrians

Brussels conference document also praises Turkey's leading role in global best practices

World Bulletin / News Desk

A document released Wednesday after an international conference on Syria hailed Turkey’s “unparalleled generosity” in its support for Syrian refugees. 

Saying that Turkey is home to the largest refugee population in the world, a document titled "Assistance to Syrian refugees in Turkey” released following the second Brussels Conference on "Supporting the Future of Syria and the region” also praised Turkey’s leading role in global best practices.

“Since the beginning of the crisis, the Government and people of Turkey have demonstrated unparalleled generosity in supporting refugees and integrating them into national services, including health, education, employment and other municipal and social services,” it said.

“Turkey has also led in global best practices and agreed principles including the New Way of Working and the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF), while not being an official CRRF country,” it said.

It also stressed the need for sharing Turkey’s “responsibility and burden of hosting and integrating refugees into their systems and services”.

The Belgian capital of Brussels hosted an international conference on Syria organized by the United Nations and the European Union from April 24-25.

The conference pledged $4.4 billion for Syrian refugees, said Christos Stylianides, the European commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management.

Stylianides said the meeting’s number one priority was a political solution in support of UN-led talks in Geneva and the transition to a peaceful, democratic and stable Syria

Representatives from 85 countries and non-governmental organizations attended the conference.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict, according to the UN.



Related syria Turkey
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Newspaper staffers get jail for terror charges
 Newspaper staffers get jail for terror charges

Suspects were indicted for sponsoring the terror groups PKK, Fetullah Terrorist Organization, and leftist DHKP/C 
Apple CEO meets with Trump on trade
Apple CEO meets with Trump on trade

Tim Cook had private meeting with U.S. president to discuss White House trade policies
Turkish Russian Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow
Turkish, Russian, Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow

Foreign ministers to discuss cooperation within framework of Astana mechanism for Syria on April 28
YouTube restricts video exposing Israeli brutality
YouTube restricts video exposing Israeli brutality

Company bows to protests after deleting video but applies age restriction
US slams Taliban for announcing spring offensive
US slams Taliban for announcing spring offensive

'More violence will not bring peace and security to Afghanistan', says State Department
Palestinian journalist shot by Israel dies of wounds
Palestinian journalist shot by Israel dies of wounds

This is the second Palestinian journalist to have died by Israeli gunfire
Nepal s quake survivors still struggling to rebuild
Nepal’s quake survivors still struggling to rebuild 

Prime Minister Sharma Oli accepts that rebuilding after 2015 earthquake has remained sluggish
Haniyeh vows anti-occupation rallies in W Bank abroad
Haniyeh vows anti-occupation rallies in W. Bank, abroad

At least 41 Gazans were killed in anti-occupation rallies since last month
Israel detains 8 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel detains 8 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Some 6,500 Palestinians are currently being held in Israeli prisons
US 2 officers 1 civilian shot in Texas
US: 2 officers, 1 civilian shot in Texas

'Texas honors all the men and women who protect and serve our communities, and justice will be served,' Texas governor says
Canada van driver charged with murder
Canada van driver charged with murder

Police said the suspect, 25-year-old Alek Minassian, was not known to them before Monday's carnage in Canada's most populous city, which also left 15 people injured.
Israel arrests 2 Palestinians on Gaza border
Israel arrests 2 Palestinians on Gaza border

At least 41 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli gunfire on Gaza border since March 30
Top US military commander in Israel for Iran talks
Top US military commander in Israel for Iran talks

Talks are expected to tackle the possibility of U.S. troop withdrawal from war-torn Syria
Facebook unveils appeal process for when it removes posts
Facebook unveils appeal process for when it removes posts

Plans to roll out an appeals process globally in coming months came as Facebook provided a first-ever look at internal standards used to decide what posts go too far in terms of hateful or threating speech.
Trump's adviser led anti-Muslim think tank
Trump's adviser led anti-Muslim think tank

John Bolton led Gatestone Institute from 2013 until he took his White House position earlier this month
Van hits pedestrians in Toronto killing 10
Van hits pedestrians in Toronto, killing 10

Attack ‘not part of a wider plot and there is no threat to national security’, says public safety minister

News

Int'l community failed in Syria: Turkish deputy PM
Int'l community failed in Syria Turkish deputy PM

UN aid chief says $8 bn needed for Syria
UN aid chief says 8 bn needed for Syria

Israel vows military action over Syria air defenses
Israel vows military action over Syria air defenses

Israel says it hit target in Syria
Israel says it hit target in Syria

Russian, Chinese FMs call for peace in Syria
Russian Chinese FMs call for peace in Syria

Allies to play key role in creating new Syria
Allies to play key role in creating new Syria

Over 1,000 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 1 000 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Turkish solider killed in PKK terror attack
Turkish solider killed in PKK terror attack

Turkish, Russian, Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow
Turkish Russian Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow

Turkey to train Kenyan police in fighting crime
Turkey to train Kenyan police in fighting crime

Turkey's 1st aeronautical expo kicks off
Turkey's 1st aeronautical expo kicks off






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 