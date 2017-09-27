Today in History April 26

|757
|Stephen II ends his reign as Catholic Pope.
|1478
|Pazzi conspirators attack Lorenzo and kill Giuliano de' Medici.
|1514
|Copernicus makes his first observations of Saturn.
|1564
|William Shakespeare is baptized.
|1607
|The British establish a colony at Cape Henry, Virginia.
|1865
|Joseph E. Johnston surrenders the Army of Tennessee to General William T. Sherman.
|1915
|Second Lieutenant William Rhodes-Moorhouse becomes the first airman to win the Victoria Cross after conducting a successful bombing raid.
|1929
|The first non-stop flight from England to India is completed.
|1931
|New York Yankee Lou Gehrig hits a home run but is called out for passing a runner, the mistake ultimately costs him the home run record.
|1937
|The ancient Basque town of Guernica in northern Spain is bombed by German planes.
|1941
|The first organ is played at a baseball stadium in Chicago.
|1968
|Students seize the administration building at Ohio State University.
|1983
|The Dow Jones Industrial Average breaks 1,200 for first time.
|1986
|The world's worst nuclear disaster occurs at the Chernobyl power plant in the Soviet Union.
|1994
|Nelson Mandela wins the presidency in South Africa's first multiracial elections.
