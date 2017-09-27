Worldbulletin News

Today's News
13:15, 26 April 2018 Thursday
History
Update: 10:33, 26 April 2018 Thursday

Today in History April 26
Today in History April 26

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

 

757   Stephen II ends his reign as Catholic Pope.
1478   Pazzi conspirators attack Lorenzo and kill Giuliano de' Medici.
1514   Copernicus makes his first observations of Saturn.
1564   William Shakespeare is baptized.
1607   The British establish a colony at Cape Henry, Virginia.
1865   Joseph E. Johnston surrenders the Army of Tennessee to General William T. Sherman.
1915   Second Lieutenant William Rhodes-Moorhouse becomes the first airman to win the Victoria Cross after conducting a successful bombing raid.
1929   The first non-stop flight from England to India is completed.
1931   New York Yankee Lou Gehrig hits a home run but is called out for passing a runner, the mistake ultimately costs him the home run record.
1937   The ancient Basque town of Guernica in northern Spain is bombed by German planes.
1941   The first organ is played at a baseball stadium in Chicago.
1968   Students seize the administration building at Ohio State University.
1983   The Dow Jones Industrial Average breaks 1,200 for first time.
1986   The world's worst nuclear disaster occurs at the Chernobyl power plant in the Soviet Union.
1994   Nelson Mandela wins the presidency in South Africa's first multiracial elections.


Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

