Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:15, 26 April 2018 Thursday
Turkey
Update: 10:54, 26 April 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Turkish solider killed in PKK terror attack
Turkish solider killed in PKK terror attack

4 Turkish soldiers also wounded in clash with PKK terrorists in southeastern Diyarbakir province

World Bulletin / News Desk

One Turkish soldier was killed and four others were injured in a PKK terror attack in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, officials said on Wednesday.

The Diyarbakir Governor’s office said in a statement that the military engaged in a clash with the PKK terrorists during an operation against the PKK terrorist organization near the village of Akcabudak in Lice.

The wounded soldiers were taken to hospital by helicopter, said the statement. 

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU. Its over three-decade terror campaign against Turkey has taken more than 40,000 lives. 



Related Turkey PKK
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Over 1 000 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 1,000 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Migrants include Syrians, Iranians, Palestinians, Tunisians, Moroccans, Afghans, Algerians and Bangladeshis
Turkish solider killed in PKK terror attack
Turkish solider killed in PKK terror attack

4 Turkish soldiers also wounded in clash with PKK terrorists in southeastern Diyarbakir province
Turkish president signs election harmonization bill
Turkish president signs election harmonization bill

Bill to bring Turkey’s election system in line with constitutional reforms approved in 2017 referendum
Turkey to train Kenyan police in fighting crime
Turkey to train Kenyan police in fighting crime

Turkish aid agency TIKA and police officials visit East African nation ahead of training in dozens of areas
Turkish Airlines GE Aviation sign engine agreement
Turkish Airlines, GE Aviation sign engine agreement

GE Aviation's engines will power Turkish Airlines' planes
Int'l community failed in Syria Turkish deputy PM
Int'l community failed in Syria: Turkish deputy PM

Turkish Deputy PM Recep Akdag delivered a speech at Brussels Conference on Syria's future  
Erdogan to visit South Korea in May for official talks
Erdogan to visit South Korea in May for official talks

Turkish president is to meet his South Korean counterpart and speaker of National Assembly 
Ankara fully committed to EU membership
Ankara fully committed to EU membership

Binali Yildirim says thaw in relations with Russia is not alternative to Europe
Turkey faces wave of Afghan migrants
Turkey faces wave of Afghan migrants

29,899 ‘illegal’ Afghan migrants arrive in Turkey during first 4 months of 2018, says Suleyman Soylu
Turkey slams politically motivated PACE statement
Turkey slams ‘politically motivated’ PACE statement

Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly urged Turkey to postpone early elections
Turkey's Electoral board to announce election calendar
Turkey's Electoral board to announce election calendar

Board to announce election calendar this week
Azerbaijani leader Aliyev lauds relations with Turkey
Azerbaijani leader Aliyev lauds relations with Turkey

Turkey-Azerbaijan relations are 'at the best level ever', says President Ilham Aliyev at Turkish parliament
Turkey rejects Trump's description of 1915 events
Turkey rejects Trump's description of 1915 events

US president used 'inaccurate expressions and the subjective interpretation of history', Foreign Ministry says
UK minister praises 'trusted' friendship with Turkey
UK minister praises 'trusted' friendship with Turkey

'May we all turn enmity into empathy, and wounds into bonds' says British Minister Alan Duncan
Balkan Davos' to commence in Bosnian capital
'Balkan Davos' to commence in Bosnian capital

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek to participate at forum  
Turkish opposition head vows to win parliament majority
Turkish opposition head vows to win parliament majority

CHP leader predicts his party will win 301 parliamentary seats and take presidency with 60 percent votes in early elections

News

Counter-terror op kills 2 PKK terrorists in E.Turkey
Counter-terror op kills 2 PKK terrorists in E Turkey

Four PKK terrorists killed in southeastern Turkey
Four PKK terrorists killed in southeastern Turkey

Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Turkish airstrike kills wanted PKK terrorist in Iraq
Turkish airstrike kills wanted PKK terrorist in Iraq

3,623 PYD/PKK killed in first 3 months of 2018
3 623 PYD PKK killed in first 3 months of

Turks in Germany demand action against PKK supporters
Turks in Germany demand action against PKK supporters

Over 1,000 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 1 000 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Turkish, Russian, Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow
Turkish Russian Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow

Turkey lauded for its generosity towards Syrians
Turkey lauded for its generosity towards Syrians

Turkey to train Kenyan police in fighting crime
Turkey to train Kenyan police in fighting crime

Int'l community failed in Syria: Turkish deputy PM
Int'l community failed in Syria Turkish deputy PM

Turkey's 1st aeronautical expo kicks off
Turkey's 1st aeronautical expo kicks off






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 