Turkish solider killed in PKK terror attack

World Bulletin / News Desk

One Turkish soldier was killed and four others were injured in a PKK terror attack in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, officials said on Wednesday.

The Diyarbakir Governor’s office said in a statement that the military engaged in a clash with the PKK terrorists during an operation against the PKK terrorist organization near the village of Akcabudak in Lice.

The wounded soldiers were taken to hospital by helicopter, said the statement.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU. Its over three-decade terror campaign against Turkey has taken more than 40,000 lives.