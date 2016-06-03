Turkish solider killed in PKK terror attack

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Diyarbakir Governor’s office said in a statement that the military engaged in a clash with the PKK terrorists during an operation against the PKK terrorist organization near the village of Akcabudak in Lice.
The wounded soldiers were taken to hospital by helicopter, said the statement.
The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU. Its over three-decade terror campaign against Turkey has taken more than 40,000 lives.
Migrants include Syrians, Iranians, Palestinians, Tunisians, Moroccans, Afghans, Algerians and Bangladeshis
4 Turkish soldiers also wounded in clash with PKK terrorists in southeastern Diyarbakir province
Bill to bring Turkey’s election system in line with constitutional reforms approved in 2017 referendum
Turkish aid agency TIKA and police officials visit East African nation ahead of training in dozens of areas
GE Aviation's engines will power Turkish Airlines' planes
Turkish Deputy PM Recep Akdag delivered a speech at Brussels Conference on Syria's future
Turkish president is to meet his South Korean counterpart and speaker of National Assembly
Binali Yildirim says thaw in relations with Russia is not alternative to Europe
29,899 ‘illegal’ Afghan migrants arrive in Turkey during first 4 months of 2018, says Suleyman Soylu
Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly urged Turkey to postpone early elections
Turkey-Azerbaijan relations are 'at the best level ever', says President Ilham Aliyev at Turkish parliament
US president used 'inaccurate expressions and the subjective interpretation of history', Foreign Ministry says
'May we all turn enmity into empathy, and wounds into bonds' says British Minister Alan Duncan
Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek to participate at forum
CHP leader predicts his party will win 301 parliamentary seats and take presidency with 60 percent votes in early elections