Press agenda on April 26

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to receive the president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Republican Assembly Teberruken Ulucay at presidential complex.
ANKARA - Erdogan also to meet New Zealand Governor-General Patsy Reddy for lunch.
ANKARA – Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to meet Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov at Cankaya Palace.
ANKARA – Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman to meet Reddy and Ulucay separately.
SYRIA
IDLIB/AZAZ/AFRIN - Desk to monitor Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups.
PALESTINE
GAZA - The body of a Palestinian scholar who was shot dead in Malaysia to be repatriated to his hometown in Gaza.
BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA
SARAJEVO - 9th Sarajevo Business Forum continues for second day.
ZENICA - Children Festival to be held by Turkey’s Yunus Emre Institute in Zenica city.
UNITED KINGDOM
LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May to meet Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
FRANCE
PARIS - France to host international conference on financing at OECD headquarters. French President Emmanuel Macron and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to deliver speeches.
STRASBOURG - European Court of Human Rights to issue ruling in cases of Bilal Gulamhussein and Kashif Tariq, both of whom lost their jobs working at UK Home Office’s immigration service after their security clearances were withdrawn on grounds of being associated with terrorism.
NIGERIA
LAGOS - ECOWAS countries to begin deliberations on violent clashes between farmers and herders across West Africa that have caused hundreds of deaths in past months.
TANZANIA
DAR ES SALAAM - Opposition and civil society to protest Tanzanian President John Magufuli. Police have warned that demonstrators would "suffer".
