Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:16, 26 April 2018 Thursday
Media
09:29, 26 April 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Press agenda on April 26
Press agenda on April 26

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, April 26, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY 

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to receive the president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Republican Assembly Teberruken Ulucay at presidential complex.

ANKARA - Erdogan also to meet New Zealand Governor-General Patsy Reddy for lunch.

ANKARA – Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to meet Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov at Cankaya Palace.

ANKARA – Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman to meet Reddy and Ulucay separately.

 

 

SYRIA

IDLIB/AZAZ/AFRIN - Desk to monitor Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups.

 

PALESTINE

GAZA - The body of a Palestinian scholar who was shot dead in Malaysia to be repatriated to his hometown in Gaza.

 

BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA

SARAJEVO - 9th Sarajevo Business Forum continues for second day.

ZENICA - Children Festival to be held by Turkey’s Yunus Emre Institute in Zenica city.

 

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May to meet Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

 

FRANCE

PARIS - France to host international conference on financing at OECD headquarters. French President Emmanuel Macron and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to deliver speeches.

 

STRASBOURG - European Court of Human Rights to issue ruling in cases of Bilal Gulamhussein and Kashif Tariq, both of whom lost their jobs working at UK Home Office’s immigration service after their security clearances were withdrawn on grounds of being associated with terrorism.

 

NIGERIA
 

LAGOS - ECOWAS countries to begin deliberations on violent clashes between farmers and herders across West Africa that have caused hundreds of deaths in past months.

 

TANZANIA

DAR ES SALAAM - Opposition and civil society to protest Tanzanian President John Magufuli. Police have warned that demonstrators would "suffer".

 



Related PRESS REVIEW
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Media News
Press agenda on April 26
Press agenda on April 26

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, April 26, 2018
Press agenda on April 25
Press agenda on April 25

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Press agenda on April 24
Press agenda on April 24

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Press agenda on April 23
Press agenda on April 23

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, April 23, 2018
Today in History April 22
Today in History April 22

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Press agenda on April 22
Press agenda on April 22

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, April 22, 2018
Press agenda on April 21
Press agenda on April 21

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, April 21, 2018
Senior FETO-linked suspects referred to Istanbul court
Senior FETO-linked suspects referred to Istanbul court

Prosecutors seek remand of FETO members who were brought back from Gabon on April 10
Press agenda on April 20
Press agenda on April 20

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, April 20, 2018
Press agenda on April 19
Press agenda on April 19

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, April 19, 2018
Press agenda on April 18
Press agenda on April 18

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Press agenda on April 17
Press agenda on April 17

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Press agenda on April 16
Press agenda on April 16

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, April 16, 2018
Press agenda on April 15
Press agenda on April 15

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, April 15, 2018
Press agenda on April 14
Press agenda on April 14

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday April 14, 2018
Press agenda on April 13
Press agenda on April 13

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday April 13, 2018

News

Press agenda on April 25
Press agenda on April 25

Press agenda on April 24
Press agenda on April 24

Press agenda on April 23
Press agenda on April 23

Today in History April 22
Today in History April 22

Press agenda on April 22
Press agenda on April 22

Press agenda on April 21
Press agenda on April 21






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 