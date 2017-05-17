Worldbulletin News

13:15, 26 April 2018 Thursday
Update: 12:17, 26 April 2018 Thursday

Over 1,000 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Migrants include Syrians, Iranians, Palestinians, Tunisians, Moroccans, Afghans, Algerians and Bangladeshis

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 1,082 undocumented migrants were held across Turkey, security sources said Wednesday.

In the Aegean Izmir province, the coast guard rounded up 56 Syrian and three Iranian nationals trying to reach Greece, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The migrants were stranded in the Aegean Sea after their boat's motor stopped.

Separately, 44 Syrians were held in the Kas district of the southern Antalya province. 

Five alleged human smugglers were arrested for further investigation, the source said. 

In the southern Hatay province, 36 Syrians were held trying to enter Turkey.

Later on Wednesday, the coast guard and gendarmerie held 790 undocumented migrants in the northwestern province of Edirne.

The migrants include Afghan, Algerian, Pakistani, Palestinian, Tunisian, Moroccan, Syrian and Bangladeshi nationals, another security source said.

Separately, 125 undocumented migrants were held in a two-day operation in the eastern province of Erzurum.

Also, 28 undocumented migrants were held by gendarmerie forces late Wednesday in Izmir and three alleged human smugglers were arrested, a security source said.

The source added that most of the migrants are Africans and the human smugglers were preparing to bring them to Greece's Samos island.

Turkey has been a main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.

 



Related Turkey refugee
