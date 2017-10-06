Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:46, 26 April 2018 Thursday
Asia-Pacific
15:33, 26 April 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Duterte offers relief to Filipino island facing closure
Duterte offers relief to Filipino island facing closure

Closure of tourist hotspot needed to address growing pains, but set to take big economic toll  

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Philippines’ president moved Thursday to give economic relief to Boracay island, a tourist hotspot under mandated closure for six months due to growing pains, including an overstressed sewage system.

Rodrigo Duterte proclaimed a “state of calamity” to allow government officials to tap emergency funds for needed repair and impose a price freeze on basic commodities.

The government is also considering the release of 2 billion Philippines pesos ($38.46 million) in funds to assist workers and locals hurt by the closure.

“The continuous rise of tourist arrivals, the insufficient sewer and waste management system, and environmental violations of establishments aggravate the environmental degradation and destroy the ecological balance of the Island of Boracay, resulting in major damage to property and natural resources, as well as the disruption of the normal way of life of the people therein,” said the proclamation.

Boracay island, located in the Central Philippines, is a renowned tourist destination, but was recently described by Duterte as a “cesspool.”

The proclamation emphasized the urgency to address human-induced hazards and to rehabilitate the island in order to ensure its sustainability and prevent further degradation of its rich ecosystem.

The closure is set to affect more than 30,000 workers, who complained about uncertainty during the shutdown and limited job opportunities.

The move is likely to dent the Philippines' economy by around 1.96 billion Philippines pesos ($37.69 million), according to the country's chief economist, Ernesto Pernia.

 

 


Related Philippines duterte
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
NATO could help with Afghan election security
NATO could help with Afghan election security

Days after a suicide bomber killed 57 people at a Kabul voter registration centre, highlighting the security challenges around October's parliamentary polls, Stoltenberg said NATO forces could play a "limited" security role.
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK

The US social media giant's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer appeared before a British parliamentary committee probing the role of fake news in recent votes, and how data gathered from the network was used to target potential voters.
Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel
Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel

If confirmed as US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo will reportedly head to Israel for first official trip overseas
Newspaper staffers get jail for terror charges
 Newspaper staffers get jail for terror charges

Suspects were indicted for sponsoring the terror groups PKK, Fetullah Terrorist Organization, and leftist DHKP/C 
Apple CEO meets with Trump on trade
Apple CEO meets with Trump on trade

Tim Cook had private meeting with U.S. president to discuss White House trade policies
Turkish Russian Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow
Turkish, Russian, Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow

Foreign ministers to discuss cooperation within framework of Astana mechanism for Syria on April 28
YouTube restricts video exposing Israeli brutality
YouTube restricts video exposing Israeli brutality

Company bows to protests after deleting video but applies age restriction
US slams Taliban for announcing spring offensive
US slams Taliban for announcing spring offensive

'More violence will not bring peace and security to Afghanistan', says State Department
Palestinian journalist shot by Israel dies of wounds
Palestinian journalist shot by Israel dies of wounds

This is the second Palestinian journalist to have died by Israeli gunfire
Nepal s quake survivors still struggling to rebuild
Nepal’s quake survivors still struggling to rebuild 

Prime Minister Sharma Oli accepts that rebuilding after 2015 earthquake has remained sluggish
Haniyeh vows anti-occupation rallies in W Bank abroad
Haniyeh vows anti-occupation rallies in W. Bank, abroad

At least 41 Gazans were killed in anti-occupation rallies since last month
Israel detains 8 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel detains 8 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Some 6,500 Palestinians are currently being held in Israeli prisons
US 2 officers 1 civilian shot in Texas
US: 2 officers, 1 civilian shot in Texas

'Texas honors all the men and women who protect and serve our communities, and justice will be served,' Texas governor says
Canada van driver charged with murder
Canada van driver charged with murder

Police said the suspect, 25-year-old Alek Minassian, was not known to them before Monday's carnage in Canada's most populous city, which also left 15 people injured.
Israel arrests 2 Palestinians on Gaza border
Israel arrests 2 Palestinians on Gaza border

At least 41 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli gunfire on Gaza border since March 30
Top US military commander in Israel for Iran talks
Top US military commander in Israel for Iran talks

Talks are expected to tackle the possibility of U.S. troop withdrawal from war-torn Syria

News

Kuwait orders Philippine envoy to leave in 7 days
Kuwait orders Philippine envoy to leave in 7 days

Philippines orders Australian nun to leave in 30 days
Philippines orders Australian nun to leave in 30 days

Philippines' new police leader vows to pursue drug war
Philippines' new police leader vows to pursue drug war

Philippines bars EU party official critical of Duterte
Philippines bars EU party official critical of Duterte

Philippine police shoot dead 13 as Duterte quits ICC
Philippine police shoot dead 13 as Duterte quits ICC

Philippines tells UN it will quit ICC
Philippines tells UN it will quit ICC

Philippines' Duterte vows to get to truth of deadly mall blaze
Philippines' Duterte vows to get to truth of deadly mall

Son of Philippine president steps down as deputy mayor
Son of Philippine president steps down as deputy mayor

Duterte seeks martial law extension for southern Philippines
Duterte seeks martial law extension for southern Philippines

Duterte 'sure' Trump will not bring up human rights
Duterte 'sure' Trump will not bring up human rights

Philippines' Duterte set for drug war backing at summit
Philippines' Duterte set for drug war backing at summit






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 