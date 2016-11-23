Nearly 100 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
Twenty-two suspects were arrested in operations centered in the Black Sea province of Kastamonu, including businesspeople and former staffers of Bank Asya, which has been linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
In a separate operation, five other FETO suspects were arrested by police in the central province of Kayseri, based on their use of encrypted cellphone apps such as ByLock, Eagle, and Kakao.
A former staffer of shuttered FETO-linked Zaman daily based in the Mediterranean province of Antalya was also arrested for using ByLock.
The suspect was arrested in the western province of Manisa.
Another suspect believed to have FETO contacts was arrested in the northwestern province of Tekirdag.
Separately, 20 suspects -- including 16 active officers -- were arrested in simultaneous operations based in the central province of Eskisehir, police sources said.
Three other FETO suspects were arrested by police in an operation launched from the Black Sea province of Zonguldak.
Police sources told Anadolu Agency that the three suspects were active officers and were believed to called other FETO members for a meeting of the terrorist organization.
As part of an investigation based in the western province of Mugla, 20 other FETO suspects were arrested by police.
In a separate operation, 19 FETO suspects were arrested by police.
Police sources said that several alleged imams within the Turkish Armed Forces were among the arrested suspects as part of an operation launched from the eastern province of Elazig.
FETO is responsible for the July 15, 2016 defeated coup attempt which martyred 250 people, and left nearly 2,200 injured. The terror group is also accused of a years-long infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
91 suspects arrested over FETO links during operations Thursday
Germany also confirmed bid to host European football tournament
Learning a trade, paid prisoners made around 22,500 leather goods last year at Usak prison, say officials
Migrants include Syrians, Iranians, Palestinians, Tunisians, Moroccans, Afghans, Algerians and Bangladeshis
4 Turkish soldiers also wounded in clash with PKK terrorists in southeastern Diyarbakir province
Bill to bring Turkey’s election system in line with constitutional reforms approved in 2017 referendum
Turkish aid agency TIKA and police officials visit East African nation ahead of training in dozens of areas
GE Aviation's engines will power Turkish Airlines' planes
Turkish Deputy PM Recep Akdag delivered a speech at Brussels Conference on Syria's future
Turkish president is to meet his South Korean counterpart and speaker of National Assembly
Binali Yildirim says thaw in relations with Russia is not alternative to Europe
29,899 ‘illegal’ Afghan migrants arrive in Turkey during first 4 months of 2018, says Suleyman Soylu
Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly urged Turkey to postpone early elections
Turkey-Azerbaijan relations are 'at the best level ever', says President Ilham Aliyev at Turkish parliament
US president used 'inaccurate expressions and the subjective interpretation of history', Foreign Ministry says