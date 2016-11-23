Worldbulletin News

20:46, 26 April 2018 Thursday
Turkey
16:08, 26 April 2018 Thursday

Nearly 100 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey
Nearly 100 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey

91 suspects arrested over FETO links during operations Thursday

World Bulletin / News Desk

Ninety-one suspects were arrested in operations Thursday targeting FETO, the terror group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, according to police sources.

Twenty-two suspects were arrested in operations centered in the Black Sea province of Kastamonu, including businesspeople and former staffers of Bank Asya, which has been linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In a separate operation, five other FETO suspects were arrested by police in the central province of Kayseri, based on their use of encrypted cellphone apps such as ByLock, Eagle, and Kakao.

A former staffer of shuttered FETO-linked Zaman daily based in the Mediterranean province of Antalya was also arrested for using ByLock.

The suspect was arrested in the western province of Manisa.

Another suspect believed to have FETO contacts was arrested in the northwestern province of Tekirdag.

Separately, 20 suspects -- including 16 active officers -- were arrested in simultaneous operations based in the central province of Eskisehir, police sources said.

Three other FETO suspects were arrested by police in an operation launched from the Black Sea province of Zonguldak.

Police sources told Anadolu Agency that the three suspects were active officers and were believed to called other FETO members for a meeting of the terrorist organization.

As part of an investigation based in the western province of Mugla, 20 other FETO suspects were arrested by police.

In a separate operation, 19 FETO suspects were arrested by police.

Police sources said that several alleged imams within the Turkish Armed Forces were among the arrested suspects as part of an operation launched from the eastern province of Elazig.

FETO is responsible for the July 15, 2016 defeated coup attempt which martyred 250 people, and left nearly 2,200 injured. The terror group is also accused of a years-long infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.



