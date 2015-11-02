European Council imposes new measures on Myanmar

World Bulletin / News Desk

The EU on Thursday decided to impose “further restrictive measures” on Myanmar, according to the European Council.

“The Council extended the existing embargo on arms and equipment that can be used for internal repression for one year,” it said in a statement.

It also “prohibited the provision of military training to and military cooperation with the Myanmar army”.

A legal framework for targeted restrictive measures against certain people from Myanmar’s military, also known as the Tatmadaw, were adopted, according to the statement.

The Rohingya, described by the UN as the world's most persecuted people, have faced heightened fears of attack since dozens were killed in communal violence in 2012.

Since Aug. 25, 2017, some 750,000 refugees, mostly children and women, have fled Myanmar when Myanmar forces launched a crackdown on the minority Muslim community, according to the UN. At least 9,000 Rohingya were killed in the Rakhine state from Aug. 25 to Sept. 24, according to Doctors Without Borders.

In a report published on Dec. 12, the global humanitarian organization said the deaths of 71.7 percent or 6,700 Rohingya were caused by violence. They include 730 children below the age of 5.