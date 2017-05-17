Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:46, 26 April 2018 Thursday
Asia-Pacific
16:51, 26 April 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Indian court calls for fair trial in murder case
Indian court calls for fair trial in murder case

Rape and murder of 8-year-old girl sparks outcry in India after it was politicized by ruling party

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday called for a fair trial in the Kathua gang rape and murder case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra was hearing the case of the gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir after her father had moved the apex court earlier, citing a threat to the family and their lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat.

He also sought transfer of the trial to Chandigarh from Kathua after the lawyers belonging to Kathua Bar Association held protests and stopped Crime Branch officials from entering the court when they went to file a charge sheet in the case.

The court remarked that the case will be transferred out of Kathua if they find even the slightest possibility of lack of fair trial.

The girl from nomadic Muslim herder family was grazing the cattle when she was kidnapped in January. A week later, her raped and mutilated body was found in Kathua.

According to the charge sheet filed by the Crime Branch officials in the case, the girl was gang raped thrice inside a temple. The girl was sedated, starved and gang-raped by a group of people which included police officers.

The rape and murder of the girl sparked outcry in India, after it was politicized by the ruling party.

Two ministers from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) defended the accused and were forced to resign after massive outrage.

Today, the apex court also agreed to consider a plea of two accused -- Sanji Ram and Vishal Jangotra -- who asked the court that the trial be held in Jammu and the probe be handed over to the federal investigating agency.

Meanwhile, the Bar Council of India told the apex court that the Jammu and Kashmir lawyers did not obstruct justice in the Kathua rape case and their demand for a CBI investigation into the matter is "justified".

A team of the council which went to the state has submitted a report that gave a clean chit to the lawyers, said a report in NDTV.

The apex court on April 13 took suo motu notice of the lawyers of Jammu and Kathua bar associations preventing the police from entering the court and preventing the family's lawyer from appearing in the case.



Related india
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
NATO could help with Afghan election security
NATO could help with Afghan election security

Days after a suicide bomber killed 57 people at a Kabul voter registration centre, highlighting the security challenges around October's parliamentary polls, Stoltenberg said NATO forces could play a "limited" security role.
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK

The US social media giant's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer appeared before a British parliamentary committee probing the role of fake news in recent votes, and how data gathered from the network was used to target potential voters.
Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel
Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel

If confirmed as US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo will reportedly head to Israel for first official trip overseas
Newspaper staffers get jail for terror charges
 Newspaper staffers get jail for terror charges

Suspects were indicted for sponsoring the terror groups PKK, Fetullah Terrorist Organization, and leftist DHKP/C 
Apple CEO meets with Trump on trade
Apple CEO meets with Trump on trade

Tim Cook had private meeting with U.S. president to discuss White House trade policies
Turkish Russian Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow
Turkish, Russian, Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow

Foreign ministers to discuss cooperation within framework of Astana mechanism for Syria on April 28
YouTube restricts video exposing Israeli brutality
YouTube restricts video exposing Israeli brutality

Company bows to protests after deleting video but applies age restriction
US slams Taliban for announcing spring offensive
US slams Taliban for announcing spring offensive

'More violence will not bring peace and security to Afghanistan', says State Department
Palestinian journalist shot by Israel dies of wounds
Palestinian journalist shot by Israel dies of wounds

This is the second Palestinian journalist to have died by Israeli gunfire
Nepal s quake survivors still struggling to rebuild
Nepal’s quake survivors still struggling to rebuild 

Prime Minister Sharma Oli accepts that rebuilding after 2015 earthquake has remained sluggish
Haniyeh vows anti-occupation rallies in W Bank abroad
Haniyeh vows anti-occupation rallies in W. Bank, abroad

At least 41 Gazans were killed in anti-occupation rallies since last month
Israel detains 8 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel detains 8 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Some 6,500 Palestinians are currently being held in Israeli prisons
US 2 officers 1 civilian shot in Texas
US: 2 officers, 1 civilian shot in Texas

'Texas honors all the men and women who protect and serve our communities, and justice will be served,' Texas governor says
Canada van driver charged with murder
Canada van driver charged with murder

Police said the suspect, 25-year-old Alek Minassian, was not known to them before Monday's carnage in Canada's most populous city, which also left 15 people injured.
Israel arrests 2 Palestinians on Gaza border
Israel arrests 2 Palestinians on Gaza border

At least 41 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli gunfire on Gaza border since March 30
Top US military commander in Israel for Iran talks
Top US military commander in Israel for Iran talks

Talks are expected to tackle the possibility of U.S. troop withdrawal from war-torn Syria

News

Indian court clears ex-minister in Muslim massacre case
Indian court clears ex-minister in Muslim massacre case

Ten acquitted in 2007 Mecca Masjid bombing
Ten acquitted in 2007 Mecca Masjid bombing

Two Indian journalists killed in 24 hours
Two Indian journalists killed in 24 hours

Truck accident leaves 30 dead in India’s western state
Truck accident leaves 30 dead in India s western state

Eight killed in truck crash in central India
Eight killed in truck crash in central India

Indian paramilitary trooper killed in Jammu Kashmir
Indian paramilitary trooper killed in Jammu Kashmir






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 