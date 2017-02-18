Worldbulletin News

12:50, 27 April 2018 Friday
Press agenda on April 27
Press agenda on April 27

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Friday April 27, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend meeting with provincial heads of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party.

IZMIR - Yildirim also to attend ribbon-cutting of insurance firm Allianz's campus in Gaziemir, Izmir.

ISTANBUL - Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmus to hold joint press conference with Russian counterpart Vladimir Medinsky.

 

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend NATO foreign ministers’ meeting.

 

FRANCE

PARIS - Release of gross domestic product (GDP) figures for first quarter of 2018.

PARIS - President to attend ceremony marking 170th anniversary of abolition of slavery in French colonies.

 

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington to visit Northern Ireland amid discussions over future of border of U.K. region with Republic of Ireland after Brexit.

 

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet his Greek Cypriot counterpart Ioannis Kasoulidis .

 

UNITED STATES

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump to welcome German Chancellor Angela Merkel to White House.

 

SOUTH KOREA

SEOUL - Following leaders of North and South holding talks at inter-Korean border.

 

PALESTINE 

GAZA CITY - Gazans to converge on borders for fifth Friday in a row as part of return march. 

 

SYRIA

IDLIB / AZAZ / AFRIN - Monitoring Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups.

 

ANKARA - A young Swedish activist who has been walking from Sweden to Palestine to raise awareness of human rights violations said it is a "moral responsibility" to speak up for the Palestinians.



