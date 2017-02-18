09:26, 27 April 2018 Friday

Press agenda on April 27

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend meeting with provincial heads of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party.

IZMIR - Yildirim also to attend ribbon-cutting of insurance firm Allianz's campus in Gaziemir, Izmir.

ISTANBUL - Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmus to hold joint press conference with Russian counterpart Vladimir Medinsky.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend NATO foreign ministers’ meeting.

FRANCE

PARIS - Release of gross domestic product (GDP) figures for first quarter of 2018.

PARIS - President to attend ceremony marking 170th anniversary of abolition of slavery in French colonies.

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington to visit Northern Ireland amid discussions over future of border of U.K. region with Republic of Ireland after Brexit.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet his Greek Cypriot counterpart Ioannis Kasoulidis .

UNITED STATES

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump to welcome German Chancellor Angela Merkel to White House.

SOUTH KOREA

SEOUL - Following leaders of North and South holding talks at inter-Korean border.

PALESTINE

GAZA CITY - Gazans to converge on borders for fifth Friday in a row as part of return march.

SYRIA

IDLIB / AZAZ / AFRIN - Monitoring Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups.

ANKARA - A young Swedish activist who has been walking from Sweden to Palestine to raise awareness of human rights violations said it is a "moral responsibility" to speak up for the Palestinians.