Press agenda on April 27

TURKEY
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend meeting with provincial heads of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party.
IZMIR - Yildirim also to attend ribbon-cutting of insurance firm Allianz's campus in Gaziemir, Izmir.
ISTANBUL - Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmus to hold joint press conference with Russian counterpart Vladimir Medinsky.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend NATO foreign ministers’ meeting.
FRANCE
PARIS - Release of gross domestic product (GDP) figures for first quarter of 2018.
PARIS - President to attend ceremony marking 170th anniversary of abolition of slavery in French colonies.
UNITED KINGDOM
LONDON - Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington to visit Northern Ireland amid discussions over future of border of U.K. region with Republic of Ireland after Brexit.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet his Greek Cypriot counterpart Ioannis Kasoulidis .
UNITED STATES
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump to welcome German Chancellor Angela Merkel to White House.
SOUTH KOREA
SEOUL - Following leaders of North and South holding talks at inter-Korean border.
PALESTINE
GAZA CITY - Gazans to converge on borders for fifth Friday in a row as part of return march.
SYRIA
IDLIB / AZAZ / AFRIN - Monitoring Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups.
ANKARA - A young Swedish activist who has been walking from Sweden to Palestine to raise awareness of human rights violations said it is a "moral responsibility" to speak up for the Palestinians.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Friday April 27, 2018
