Today in History April 27

|Edward I defeats the Scots at the Battle of Dunbar.
|1509
|Pope Julius II excommunicates the Italian state of Venice.
|1565
|The first Spanish settlement in Philippines is established in Cebu City.
|1773
|British Parliament passes the Tea Act.
|1746
|King George II wins the Battle of Culloden.
|1813
|American forces capture York (present-day Toronto), the seat of government in Ontario.
|1861
|President Abraham Lincoln suspends the writ of habeas corpus.
|1861
|West Virginia secedes from Virginia after Virginia secedes from the Union.
|1863
|The Army of the Potomac begins marching on Chancellorsville.
|1865
|The Sultana, a steam-powered riverboat, catches fire and burns after one of its boilers explodes. At least 1,238 of the 2,031 passengers--mostly former Union POWs--are killed.
|1909
|The Sultan of Turkey, Abdul Hamid II, is overthrown.
|1937
|German bombers of the Condor Legion devastate Guernica, Spain.
|1941
|The Greek army capitulates to the invading Germans.
|1950
|South Africa passes the Group Areas Act, formally segregating races.
|1961
|The United Kingdom grants Sierra Leone independence.
|1975
|Saigon is encircled by North Vietnamese troops.
|1978
|The Afghanistan revolution begins.
|1989
|Protesting students take over Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China.
