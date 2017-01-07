Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
12:50, 27 April 2018 Friday
Turkey
10:57, 27 April 2018 Friday

  • Share
52 FETO terror suspects arrested in Turkey
52 FETO terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Suspects sought under warrants include 32 gendarmerie officers, 48 ex-teachers, according to Ankara prosecutors

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 52 suspects linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the terror group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, were arrested in simultaneous raids across 12 provinces on Friday, according to prosecutors.

The 52 are among 80 suspects sought under search warrants issued by prosecutors in the capital Ankara, said prosecutors.

They include 12 active-duty majors and 20 lieutenants serving in the Gendarmerie General Command, 18 of whom have been arrested so far.

They also include 34 former teachers at closed FETO schools, out of 48 such teachers sought.

Operations are continuing to nab the remaining suspects, the statement added. 

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.



Related Turkey FETO
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey's election body announces early polls calendar
Turkey's election body announces early polls calendar

Parties to vie for votes in early presidential and parliamentary elections set for June 24
52 FETO terror suspects arrested in Turkey
52 FETO terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Suspects sought under warrants include 32 gendarmerie officers, 48 ex-teachers, according to Ankara prosecutors
Turkey slams EU over remarks on detained Greek soldiers
Turkey slams EU over remarks on detained Greek soldiers

Statement is ‘far from being serious and lacks legal basis’, says Turkey’s Foreign Ministry
Cavusoglu Pompeo to discuss Afghanistan in Brussels
Cavusoglu, Pompeo to discuss Afghanistan in Brussels

Newly appointed US Secretary of State to also ‘talk about Russian deterrence’
Nearly 100 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey
Nearly 100 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey

91 suspects arrested over FETO links during operations Thursday
Turkey submits details of bid to host UEFA EURO 2024
Turkey submits details of bid to host UEFA EURO 2024

Germany also confirmed bid to host European football tournament
Turkish prisoners' leather plant reaps 1 5M
Turkish prisoners' leather plant reaps $1.5M

Learning a trade, paid prisoners made around 22,500 leather goods last year at Usak prison, say officials
Over 1 000 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 1,000 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Migrants include Syrians, Iranians, Palestinians, Tunisians, Moroccans, Afghans, Algerians and Bangladeshis
Turkish solider killed in PKK terror attack
Turkish solider killed in PKK terror attack

4 Turkish soldiers also wounded in clash with PKK terrorists in southeastern Diyarbakir province
Turkish president signs election harmonization bill
Turkish president signs election harmonization bill

Bill to bring Turkey’s election system in line with constitutional reforms approved in 2017 referendum
Turkey to train Kenyan police in fighting crime
Turkey to train Kenyan police in fighting crime

Turkish aid agency TIKA and police officials visit East African nation ahead of training in dozens of areas
Turkish Airlines GE Aviation sign engine agreement
Turkish Airlines, GE Aviation sign engine agreement

GE Aviation's engines will power Turkish Airlines' planes
Int'l community failed in Syria Turkish deputy PM
Int'l community failed in Syria: Turkish deputy PM

Turkish Deputy PM Recep Akdag delivered a speech at Brussels Conference on Syria's future  
Erdogan to visit South Korea in May for official talks
Erdogan to visit South Korea in May for official talks

Turkish president is to meet his South Korean counterpart and speaker of National Assembly 
Ankara fully committed to EU membership
Ankara fully committed to EU membership

Binali Yildirim says thaw in relations with Russia is not alternative to Europe
Turkey faces wave of Afghan migrants
Turkey faces wave of Afghan migrants

29,899 ‘illegal’ Afghan migrants arrive in Turkey during first 4 months of 2018, says Suleyman Soylu

News

Nearly 100 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey
Nearly 100 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey

Turkish foundation takes over 108 FETO schools abroad
Turkish foundation takes over 108 FETO schools abroad

Turkey will keep holding FETO accountable
Turkey will keep holding FETO accountable

Turkey: 40 FETO convicts slapped with heavy jail terms
Turkey 40 FETO convicts slapped with heavy jail terms

Nearly 890 life sentences in 137 FETO cases
Nearly 890 life sentences in 137 FETO cases

Senior FETO-linked suspects referred to Istanbul court
Senior FETO-linked suspects referred to Istanbul court




Circulatory system disease main cause of death
Circulatory system disease main cause of death

Turkey's election body announces early polls calendar
Turkey's election body announces early polls calendar

Turkey's Economic confidence down in April
Turkey's Economic confidence down in April






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 