52 FETO terror suspects arrested in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
The 52 are among 80 suspects sought under search warrants issued by prosecutors in the capital Ankara, said prosecutors.
They include 12 active-duty majors and 20 lieutenants serving in the Gendarmerie General Command, 18 of whom have been arrested so far.
They also include 34 former teachers at closed FETO schools, out of 48 such teachers sought.
Operations are continuing to nab the remaining suspects, the statement added.
FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
Parties to vie for votes in early presidential and parliamentary elections set for June 24
Suspects sought under warrants include 32 gendarmerie officers, 48 ex-teachers, according to Ankara prosecutors
Statement is ‘far from being serious and lacks legal basis’, says Turkey’s Foreign Ministry
Newly appointed US Secretary of State to also ‘talk about Russian deterrence’
91 suspects arrested over FETO links during operations Thursday
Germany also confirmed bid to host European football tournament
Learning a trade, paid prisoners made around 22,500 leather goods last year at Usak prison, say officials
Migrants include Syrians, Iranians, Palestinians, Tunisians, Moroccans, Afghans, Algerians and Bangladeshis
4 Turkish soldiers also wounded in clash with PKK terrorists in southeastern Diyarbakir province
Bill to bring Turkey’s election system in line with constitutional reforms approved in 2017 referendum
Turkish aid agency TIKA and police officials visit East African nation ahead of training in dozens of areas
GE Aviation's engines will power Turkish Airlines' planes
Turkish Deputy PM Recep Akdag delivered a speech at Brussels Conference on Syria's future
Turkish president is to meet his South Korean counterpart and speaker of National Assembly
Binali Yildirim says thaw in relations with Russia is not alternative to Europe
29,899 ‘illegal’ Afghan migrants arrive in Turkey during first 4 months of 2018, says Suleyman Soylu