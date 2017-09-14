Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
12:49, 27 April 2018 Friday
Economy
Update: 11:29, 27 April 2018 Friday

  • Share
Turkish Central Bank reserves drop to $110.3B in March
Turkish Central Bank reserves drop to $110.3B in March

Official reserve assets slip 3.7 pct month-on-month in March

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish Central Bank’s official reserve assets dropped to $110.3 billion in March, the bank announced on Friday.

"Official reserve assets recorded $110.3 billion, indicating a 3.7 percent decrease compared to the previous month," the bank said in its international reserves and foreign currency liquidity report.

According to the report, foreign currency reserves also declined 5.2 percent month-on-month in March to $83.4 billion.

The bank's gold reserves -- including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold swapped -- increased 1 percent to reach $25.3 billion during the same period.

At the end of March 2017, the bank's total reserves were $105.7 billion, including $87.13 billion in foreign currency along with $17.1 billion in gold reserves.

Over the last decade, the bank's official reserve assets soared by nearly 41 percent, from $76.4 billion at the end of 2007 to last year's close of some $107.6 billion.

Short-term predetermined net drains of the central government and the Central Bank -- foreign currency loans, securities, and foreign exchange deposit accounts of residents abroad within the bank-- dropped 0.2 percent last month versus the previous month, reaching $11.8 billion.

"Of this amount, $7.6 billion belongs to principal repayments and $4.2 billion to interest repayments," it added.

The report also showed contingent short-term net drains on foreign currency inched down 0.1 percent to $66.8 billion in March, compared to the previous month.

According to the bank, contingent short-term net drains on foreign currency consist of collateral guarantees on debt due within one year and other contingent liabilities, which are the banking sector’s required reserves in blocked accounts in foreign currency and gold, and letters of credit items on the bank’s balance sheet.

 



Related Turkish Central Bank
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Turkish Central Bank reserves drop to 110 3B in March
Turkish Central Bank reserves drop to $110.3B in March

Official reserve assets slip 3.7 pct month-on-month in March
Turkey's Economic confidence down in April
Turkey's Economic confidence down in April

Overall index loses 2 pct, but consumer confidence up, according to official data
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 climbs 0.20 pct; USD/TRY exchange rate steady while EUR/TRY and GBP/TRY exchange rates drop
Turkish economy to grow over 7pct in Q1
Turkish economy to grow over 7pct in Q1

Turkish economy minister says growth will 'most likely' surpass 7 percent in first quarter of 2018
Deutsche Bank cuts deeper to fight profit plunge
Deutsche Bank cuts deeper to fight profit plunge

Net profit at the Frankfurt-based group fell 79 percent year-on-year to 120 million euros ($146 million).
Turkish stocks end day with losses
Turkish stocks end day with losses

BIST 100 index falls by over 2 percent at close, going down some 2,600 points from previous close
Turkey's Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged
Turkey's Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged

Policy rate, also known as one-week repo rate, remains same at 8 percent; lending rate rises 0.75 percent points
Turkey's benchmark stock index up at open
Turkey's benchmark stock index up at open

BIST 100 increases 0.29 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.0850
Turkish industrial capacity usage down 0 5 pct in April
Turkish industrial capacity usage down 0.5 pct in April

Local units operating in manufacturing industry work at 77.3 pct capacity in April, says Central Bank
UK government borrowing at lowest since 2007
UK government borrowing at lowest since 2007

Public sector net borrowing falls by 3.5 billion pounds in 2017-18 financial year, says Office of National Statistics
Turkey's sectoral confidence goes down in April
Turkey's sectoral confidence goes down in April

Indices for service, retail trade, construction sectors fall in current month compared with March: Official data
Eurozone economy stuck in 'lower gear'
Eurozone economy stuck in 'lower gear'

Data monitoring company IHS Markit also flagged a slight slowdown in France, where strikes were interrupting a resurgent boom on the back of government reforms. 
Government gross debt stock up in March
Government gross debt stock up in March

Treasury reports central government debt stock in March rises around 15 pct year-on-year, reaching nearly $235 billion
Nearly 111 000 houses sold in Turkey this March
Nearly 111,000 houses sold in Turkey this March

Sales to foreigners amounted to 1,827, 15.8 pct rise year-on-year, according to official report
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 slips 0.15 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.0460
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 rises 0.01 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate drops to 4.0250

News

Turkish Central Bank reserves drop to $114.6B in Feb.
Turkish Central Bank reserves drop to 114 6B in Feb

Turkish central bank’s net profit reaches $5B in 2017
Turkish central bank s net profit reaches 5B in 2017

Turkish Central Bank reserves top $115B in August
Turkish Central Bank reserves top 115B in August

Turkish Central Bank to launch lira-settled auctions
Turkish Central Bank to launch lira-settled auctions

Turkish Central Bank holds interest rates unchanged
Turkish Central Bank holds interest rates unchanged

Turkish Central Bank reserves reach $112B in August
Turkish Central Bank reserves reach 112B in August






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 