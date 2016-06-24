EU urges online platforms to fight disinformation

World Bulletin / News Desk
In a statement, the commission proposed new measures to tackle fake news and disinformation posing a "serious" security threat online.
"Accordingly, online platforms will develop and follow a common code of practice with the aim of ensuring transparency about sponsored content, in particular political advertising," the statement said.
If the digital platforms and social network in question with their code of practice do not produce a measurable impact by October, the commission will prepare the relevant regulations, it said.
An independent European network of fact-checkers will be established in Europe to monitor online disinformation on online platforms, it added.
Events will also be held to enhance media literacy in Europe, and gauges of the resistance to cyber-attacks on elections in member states will be improved, it said.
Last month, the world was rocked by accusations that data analysis firm Cambridge Analytica used millions of Facebook users' personal data without their permission to influence elections.
Members of Jewish Voice for Peace taken into custody at US senator's New York office while sitting shiva
Days after a suicide bomber killed 57 people at a Kabul voter registration centre, highlighting the security challenges around October's parliamentary polls, Stoltenberg said NATO forces could play a "limited" security role.
The US social media giant's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer appeared before a British parliamentary committee probing the role of fake news in recent votes, and how data gathered from the network was used to target potential voters.
If confirmed as US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo will reportedly head to Israel for first official trip overseas
Suspects were indicted for sponsoring the terror groups PKK, Fetullah Terrorist Organization, and leftist DHKP/C
Tim Cook had private meeting with U.S. president to discuss White House trade policies
Foreign ministers to discuss cooperation within framework of Astana mechanism for Syria on April 28
Company bows to protests after deleting video but applies age restriction
'More violence will not bring peace and security to Afghanistan', says State Department
This is the second Palestinian journalist to have died by Israeli gunfire
Prime Minister Sharma Oli accepts that rebuilding after 2015 earthquake has remained sluggish
At least 41 Gazans were killed in anti-occupation rallies since last month
Some 6,500 Palestinians are currently being held in Israeli prisons
'Texas honors all the men and women who protect and serve our communities, and justice will be served,' Texas governor says
Police said the suspect, 25-year-old Alek Minassian, was not known to them before Monday's carnage in Canada's most populous city, which also left 15 people injured.
At least 41 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli gunfire on Gaza border since March 30