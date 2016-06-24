Worldbulletin News

EU urges online platforms to fight disinformation
EU urges online platforms to fight disinformation

EU Commission proposes new measures to tackle fake news and disinformation posing 'serious' security threat online.

World Bulletin / News Desk

The European Commission on Thursday called on online platforms and social networks to develop and follow a common code of practice against disinformation by this July.

In a statement, the commission proposed new measures to tackle fake news and disinformation posing a "serious" security threat online.

"Accordingly, online platforms will develop and follow a common code of practice with the aim of ensuring transparency about sponsored content, in particular political advertising," the statement said. 

If the digital platforms and social network in question with their code of practice do not produce a measurable impact by October, the commission will prepare the relevant regulations, it said.

An independent European network of fact-checkers will be established in Europe to monitor online disinformation on online platforms, it added.

Events will also be held to enhance media literacy in Europe, and gauges of the resistance to cyber-attacks on elections in member states will be improved, it said. 

Last month, the world was rocked by accusations that data analysis firm Cambridge Analytica used millions of Facebook users' personal data without their permission to influence elections. 



