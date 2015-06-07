Worldbulletin News

Turkey's election body announces early polls calendar
Turkey's election body announces early polls calendar

Parties to vie for votes in early presidential and parliamentary elections set for June 24

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s Supreme Election Board on Thursday announced the calendar for early elections in the country on June 24.

According to the calendar, the presidential and parliamentary elections will start on April 30 which will be followed by the following timeline:

April 30 - Political parties that will form a coalition in the elections must give the Supreme Election Board their alliance protocol till May 6.

May 1 - Applications for party candidates running for the presidency will start and continue till 5 p.m. local time on May 5.

For candidates to be nominated by 100,000 voters, the period to collect signatures should be between May 4 and May 9.

May 2 - Candidates to be nominated by 100,000 voters must submit their applications to the Supreme Election Board by 5 p.m. The final list, including the names of the approved candidates, will be announced on May 3 by 8 p.m.

May 10 - A temporary list containing names of candidates running for the presidential elections will be announced. The final list will be announced on May 13, which will also initiate the election campaign for presidential elections.

May 21 - Political parties must give the Supreme Election Board their lists of MP nominees by 5 p.m. The Supreme Election Board will announce the list of MP nominees on April 24.

May 26 - The temporary list of names for MPs will be announced. The final list will be announced on May 27.

June 7 - Balloting abroad and at customs will begin and continue till June 19.

June 14 - Campaign restrictions will begin except for a candidate's propaganda. Election propaganda will end on June 23 at 6 p.m., one day before the elections.

June 24 - Election day. Restrictions will be lifted and temporary results for presidential elections will be announced at midnight.

June 29 - The Supreme Election Board will announce the final results for the parliamentary polls.

 

- Second round

If no candidate running for the presidency can get an absolute majority of votes, the second round of elections will be held on July 8.

June 25 - Election propaganda for the second tour presidential polls will begin and continue till July 7.

June 30 - Balloting abroad and at customs will begin and continue till July 4.

July 8 - Election day. Restrictions will be lifted at midnight.

July 9 - Temporary results for presidential elections will be announced. Final results will be declared on July 12.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey's election body announces early polls calendar
