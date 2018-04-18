Erdogan urges UN to intensify efforts for Syria peace

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to intensify efforts for finding a political solution to achieve permanent peace in Syria.

According to a presidential source, Erdogan also discussed the humanitarian situation in Syria during his phone call with Guterres.

He also stressed on the continued support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) as an important factor to provide stability in the countries that host Palestinian refugees, the source said.