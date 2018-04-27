Tatarstan president visits Ankara

World Bulletin / News Desk
Minnikhanov, before his meetings, also visited the Russian Embassy in Ankara and laid a wreath at the memorial for late Russian envoy Andrey Karlov.
Karlov was assassinated in 2016 during a social event in Ankara.
Speaking to reporters after his visit to the embassy, Minnikhanov said Friday's Turkey-Tatarstan Business Forum "will help find new business partners" for the country.
Minnikhanov then held a closed-door meeting with Yildirim.
According to Prime Ministry sources, the two leaders talked about economic and political ties between the two sides.
Minnikhanov then held a closed-door meeting with Foreign Minister Cavusoglu.
According to a Foreign Ministry source, Cavusoglu and Tatarstan President exchanged views on economy, business, culture and tourism.
