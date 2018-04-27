Worldbulletin News

20:42, 27 April 2018 Friday
Turkey
Update: 14:00, 27 April 2018 Friday

Tatarstan president visits Ankara
Tatarstan president visits Ankara

Rustam Minnikhanov holds closed-door meetings with Turkish premier, foreign minister, visits Russian Embassy

World Bulletin / News Desk

Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov on Thursday held meetings with Turkish officials, including Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in the capital Ankara.

Minnikhanov, before his meetings, also visited the Russian Embassy in Ankara and laid a wreath at the memorial for late Russian envoy Andrey Karlov.

Karlov was assassinated in 2016 during a social event in Ankara.

Speaking to reporters after his visit to the embassy, Minnikhanov said Friday's Turkey-Tatarstan Business Forum "will help find new business partners" for the country.

Minnikhanov then held a closed-door meeting with Yildirim.

According to Prime Ministry sources, the two leaders talked about economic and political ties between the two sides.

Minnikhanov then held a closed-door meeting with Foreign Minister Cavusoglu.

According to a Foreign Ministry source, Cavusoglu and Tatarstan President exchanged views on economy, business, culture and tourism.



