Nearly 100 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Coastguards held 16 Afghan nationals in Kadirga region when they were trying to cross into Greece using a dinghy, said a source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.
Separately, 23 more Afghan nationals were caught in a dinghy off the coast of Babakale region.
In northwestern Edirne province, 22 Syrian nationals were caught during a road check of a bus with dinghies in their possession.
Six suspects were arrested on the charge of human trafficking.
Thirty-six migrants, including Pakistanis, Syrians, and Bangladeshis were also caught during another road check in Uzunkopru district of Edirne.
They were all referred to provincial repatriation centers.
Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.
