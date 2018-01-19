Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:42, 27 April 2018 Friday
Europe
15:40, 27 April 2018 Friday

  • Share
UK welcomes N.Korea denuclearization announcement
UK welcomes N.Korea denuclearization announcement

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says UK will continue to support sanctions on North Korea until concrete steps are seen

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.K. welcomes the announcement that the two Koreas will work towards the denuclearization of North Korea, the British Foreign Office said Friday.

According to a statement, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson hailed the announcement coming after a historic summit between the leaders of the two Koreas.

“I welcome the announcement that the two Koreas will work towards the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearisation of North Korea, improve bilateral ties and reduce border tensions,” Johnson said.

The leaders of North and South Korea agreed on Friday for “complete denuclearization” and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The deal followed a historic bilateral summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the Joint Security Area of Panmunjom in the South.

Pointing out that “there are still many questions to be answered,” Johnson said: “Kim Jong-un’s commitment to halt all nuclear and intercontinental and intermediate range ballistic missiles tests is a positive step.”

“We hope this indicates an intention to negotiate in good faith and that Kim has heeded the clear message to North Korea that only a change of course can bring the security and prosperity it claims to seek,” he said.

"The two leaders solemnly declared [...] that there will be no more war on the Korean Peninsula and a new age of peace has dawned," the Korean leaders said in a joint declaration after the summit, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

Johnson said the U.K. will continue “with our international partners to strictly enforce existing sanctions until such time that North Korea turns its commitments into concrete steps towards denuclearization.”



Related boris johnson UK
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Gazans converge on Israel border for Return rallies
Gazans converge on Israel border for ‘Return’ rallies

For fifth Friday in row, Gazans flock to strip’s eastern border to demand ‘right of return’ to lost homes in Palestine
Romanian president calls on PM to resign
Romanian president calls on PM to resign

Call comes amid row over Prime Minister Viorica Dancila’s plan to move Romanian embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested

Members of Jewish Voice for Peace taken into custody at US senator's New York office while sitting shiva  
NATO could help with Afghan election security
NATO could help with Afghan election security

Days after a suicide bomber killed 57 people at a Kabul voter registration centre, highlighting the security challenges around October's parliamentary polls, Stoltenberg said NATO forces could play a "limited" security role.
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK

The US social media giant's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer appeared before a British parliamentary committee probing the role of fake news in recent votes, and how data gathered from the network was used to target potential voters.
Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel
Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel

If confirmed as US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo will reportedly head to Israel for first official trip overseas
Newspaper staffers get jail for terror charges
 Newspaper staffers get jail for terror charges

Suspects were indicted for sponsoring the terror groups PKK, Fetullah Terrorist Organization, and leftist DHKP/C 
Apple CEO meets with Trump on trade
Apple CEO meets with Trump on trade

Tim Cook had private meeting with U.S. president to discuss White House trade policies
Turkish Russian Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow
Turkish, Russian, Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow

Foreign ministers to discuss cooperation within framework of Astana mechanism for Syria on April 28
YouTube restricts video exposing Israeli brutality
YouTube restricts video exposing Israeli brutality

Company bows to protests after deleting video but applies age restriction
US slams Taliban for announcing spring offensive
US slams Taliban for announcing spring offensive

'More violence will not bring peace and security to Afghanistan', says State Department
Palestinian journalist shot by Israel dies of wounds
Palestinian journalist shot by Israel dies of wounds

This is the second Palestinian journalist to have died by Israeli gunfire
Nepal s quake survivors still struggling to rebuild
Nepal’s quake survivors still struggling to rebuild 

Prime Minister Sharma Oli accepts that rebuilding after 2015 earthquake has remained sluggish
Haniyeh vows anti-occupation rallies in W Bank abroad
Haniyeh vows anti-occupation rallies in W. Bank, abroad

At least 41 Gazans were killed in anti-occupation rallies since last month
Israel detains 8 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel detains 8 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Some 6,500 Palestinians are currently being held in Israeli prisons
US 2 officers 1 civilian shot in Texas
US: 2 officers, 1 civilian shot in Texas

'Texas honors all the men and women who protect and serve our communities, and justice will be served,' Texas governor says

News

UK, Azerbaijan leaders meet in London
UK Azerbaijan leaders meet in London

Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK

EU suggests 'equivalence' for UK firms post-Brexit
EU suggests 'equivalence' for UK firms post-Brexit

UK minister praises 'trusted' friendship with Turkey
UK minister praises 'trusted' friendship with Turkey

UK government borrowing at lowest since 2007
UK government borrowing at lowest since 2007

UK Muslim body commemorates 20th anniversary
UK Muslim body commemorates 20th anniversary

UK's Johnson slams claims Brexit broke spending rules
UK's Johnson slams claims Brexit broke spending rules

Britain to protect Hungarians' rights in UK after Brexit
Britain to protect Hungarians' rights in UK after Brexit

UK's Johnson meets Myanmar's Suu Kyi on Rohingya crisis
UK's Johnson meets Myanmar's Suu Kyi on Rohingya crisis

Palestinian president, UK FM discuss regional issues
Palestinian president UK FM discuss regional issues

Boris Johnson floats idea of bridge between UK and France
Boris Johnson floats idea of bridge between UK and France

UK foreign minister in Iran to push for Briton's release
UK foreign minister in Iran to push for Briton's release






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 