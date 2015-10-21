Worldbulletin News

Romanian president calls on PM to resign
Romanian president calls on PM to resign

Call comes amid row over Prime Minister Viorica Dancila’s plan to move Romanian embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

World Bulletin / News Desk

Romanian president on Friday asked Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to resign amid row over the latter’s plans to move the country's embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

During a news conference at the presidential complex in the capital Bucharest, Klaus Iohannis said he was withdrawing his support for Dancila.

Iohannis accused Dancila of being "unable to handle her job" and "turning the government into a vulnerability for the country."

"That is why I am calling publicly for her resignation," the president said.

On Thursday, Premier Dancila and her Social Democrat Party leader Liviu Dragnea visited Israel after announcing that her government had plans to move the Romanian embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

However, Iohannis had opposed to the plans, saying that such a move could break international law.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the decades-long Middle East conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- now occupied by Israel -- might eventually serve as capital of an independent Palestinian state.

The holy city has captured world attention in December when U.S. President Donald Trump officially recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, triggering world outcry and protests in the Palestinian territories.



