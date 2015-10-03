Turkish airports see nearly 1.4B passenger in 10 years

World Bulletin / News Desk
A total of 1.381 billion people passed through Turkish airports over the past decade, according to a data of Turkey’s General Directorate of State Airports Authority.
During the last 10-year period -- 2008 to 2017 -- the number of passengers climbs over China's population, which is 1.378 billion.
Since 2010, Turkey's air passenger traffic has been surpassing the 100 million level annually.
Turkey saw 193.3 million air passengers last year and 43.12 million in the first quarter of 2018, while these figures were 79.4 million in 2008.
In the last decade, among Turkey's airports, Istanbul's Ataturk Airport ranked first with around 466.5 million passengers, followed by Mediterranean resort city Antalya's Airport with 237.1 million passengers.
Istanbul's other airport Sabiha Gokcen, the capital Ankara's Esenboga Airport and Aegean city Izmir's Adnan Menderes Airport were placed in the top 5 with 180.1 million, 100.3 million and 95.3 million passengers, respectively.
Ataturk and Sabiha Gokcen Airports were ranked the first and the second among Europe's fastest-growing airports, respectively, according to the Airports Council International Europe's data. Antalya Airport also placed in the list as the fourth.
Istanbul's new airport, which is expected to open this year, has the potential to welcome 90 million passengers annually. Following the second phase of construction in 2023, it is predicted that this number would rise to around 200 million.
Meanwhile, Turkey's flag carrier Turkish Airlines, which flies over 300 destinations all around the world, carried nearly 70 million domestic and international passengers last year.
More than 2.9M Turkish expatriates are eligible to vote in June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections
Turkey's air passenger traffic has been surpassing 100 million level for last 8 years
Turkish president says CHP has sent 15 lawmakers to another party 'by making them cry'
39 Afghan migrants rounded up in northwestern Canakkale province
Rustam Minnikhanov holds closed-door meetings with Turkish premier, foreign minister, visits Russian Embassy
Turkish president discusses continued support for UN Relief and Works Agency in phone call with UN chief Antonio Guterres
Parties to vie for votes in early presidential and parliamentary elections set for June 24
Suspects sought under warrants include 32 gendarmerie officers, 48 ex-teachers, according to Ankara prosecutors
Statement is ‘far from being serious and lacks legal basis’, says Turkey’s Foreign Ministry
Newly appointed US Secretary of State to also ‘talk about Russian deterrence’
91 suspects arrested over FETO links during operations Thursday
Germany also confirmed bid to host European football tournament
Learning a trade, paid prisoners made around 22,500 leather goods last year at Usak prison, say officials
Migrants include Syrians, Iranians, Palestinians, Tunisians, Moroccans, Afghans, Algerians and Bangladeshis