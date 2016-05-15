Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:41, 27 April 2018 Friday
Middle East
Update: 17:24, 27 April 2018 Friday

  • Share
For 1st time, Lebanese expats vote in parliament polls
For 1st time, Lebanese expats vote in parliament polls

Lebanese nationals in six Arab states begin casting ballots in parliamentary elections

World Bulletin / News Desk

Lebanese expatriates in six Arab countries on Friday began casting ballots for parliamentary elections, according to the Lebanese Foreign Ministry.

It is the first time for Lebanese living overseas to vote in the country’s parliamentary polls.

On Friday morning, Lebanese nationals in the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Egypt began casting ballots at their respective embassies.

“For the first time in the history of the Lebanese Republic, Lebanese living abroad are able to vote,” Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil told reporters at the ministry’s Beirut headquarters.

According to Bassil, 82,970 Lebanese expatriates have already cast ballots.

“Expat voter turnout today will be very important,” he said.

The second phase of the expatriate vote will be held on Sunday in 30 more countries.

The polls will see 917 candidates from a host of competing political parties compete for 128 seats in Lebanon’s national assembly.

Polling will be conducted in Lebanon on May 6 under a new proportional system, which divides the country into 15 separate electoral constituencies.



Related lebanon parliament
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Gazans converge on Israel border for Return rallies
Gazans converge on Israel border for ‘Return’ rallies

For fifth Friday in row, Gazans flock to strip’s eastern border to demand ‘right of return’ to lost homes in Palestine
Romanian president calls on PM to resign
Romanian president calls on PM to resign

Call comes amid row over Prime Minister Viorica Dancila’s plan to move Romanian embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested

Members of Jewish Voice for Peace taken into custody at US senator's New York office while sitting shiva  
NATO could help with Afghan election security
NATO could help with Afghan election security

Days after a suicide bomber killed 57 people at a Kabul voter registration centre, highlighting the security challenges around October's parliamentary polls, Stoltenberg said NATO forces could play a "limited" security role.
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK

The US social media giant's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer appeared before a British parliamentary committee probing the role of fake news in recent votes, and how data gathered from the network was used to target potential voters.
Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel
Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel

If confirmed as US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo will reportedly head to Israel for first official trip overseas
Newspaper staffers get jail for terror charges
 Newspaper staffers get jail for terror charges

Suspects were indicted for sponsoring the terror groups PKK, Fetullah Terrorist Organization, and leftist DHKP/C 
Apple CEO meets with Trump on trade
Apple CEO meets with Trump on trade

Tim Cook had private meeting with U.S. president to discuss White House trade policies
Turkish Russian Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow
Turkish, Russian, Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow

Foreign ministers to discuss cooperation within framework of Astana mechanism for Syria on April 28
YouTube restricts video exposing Israeli brutality
YouTube restricts video exposing Israeli brutality

Company bows to protests after deleting video but applies age restriction
US slams Taliban for announcing spring offensive
US slams Taliban for announcing spring offensive

'More violence will not bring peace and security to Afghanistan', says State Department
Palestinian journalist shot by Israel dies of wounds
Palestinian journalist shot by Israel dies of wounds

This is the second Palestinian journalist to have died by Israeli gunfire
Nepal s quake survivors still struggling to rebuild
Nepal’s quake survivors still struggling to rebuild 

Prime Minister Sharma Oli accepts that rebuilding after 2015 earthquake has remained sluggish
Haniyeh vows anti-occupation rallies in W Bank abroad
Haniyeh vows anti-occupation rallies in W. Bank, abroad

At least 41 Gazans were killed in anti-occupation rallies since last month
Israel detains 8 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel detains 8 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Some 6,500 Palestinians are currently being held in Israeli prisons
US 2 officers 1 civilian shot in Texas
US: 2 officers, 1 civilian shot in Texas

'Texas honors all the men and women who protect and serve our communities, and justice will be served,' Texas governor says

News

German parliament condemns violence against Rohingya
German parliament condemns violence against Rohingya

Somali parliament speaker resigns
Somali parliament speaker resigns

European Parliament chief urges East Ghouta ceasefire
European Parliament chief urges East Ghouta ceasefire

Sierra Leone votes for new president, parliament
Sierra Leone votes for new president parliament

EU parliament urges increase to bloc's budget
EU parliament urges increase to bloc's budget

European Parliament condemns Egypt's death penalties
European Parliament condemns Egypt's death penalties

Lebanese mourn for civil war’s 17,000 ‘disappeared’
Lebanese mourn for civil war s 17 000 disappeared

Millions pledged in support of Lebanese economy
Millions pledged in support of Lebanese economy

Turkish aid agency helps Syrian refugees in Lebanon
Turkish aid agency helps Syrian refugees in Lebanon

Lebanese army vet sets self-ablaze at Beirut protest
Lebanese army vet sets self-ablaze at Beirut protest

Lebanon to resume flights to Erbil
Lebanon to resume flights to Erbil

Lebanon ready to deter any Israeli attack
Lebanon ready to deter any Israeli attack






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 