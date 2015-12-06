Worldbulletin News

Nine killed in suspected Boko Haram attack
Nine killed in suspected Boko Haram attack

Gun battle between military, militants last for nearly 2 hours in northeastern Maiduguri city, statement says

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least nine persons, including five suicide bombers, were killed in a suspected Boko Haram attack in Nigeria’s northeastern Maiduguri city, an official said on Friday.

In a statement, the military said the clash with the suspected Boko Haram militants took place after the latter stormed Jiddari-Polo, a highly-populated area, at around 5.15 p.m. local time (1615GMT) on Thursday.

Hundreds of residents were forced to flee their homes in nearly two-hour gun battle, said Maj. Gen. Rogers Nicholas, theatre Commander of counter-insurgency operation in northeastern region.

The military claimed that it repelled the attack, but National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said nine bodies were evacuated from the scene on Friday morning.

An aged man also died as a result of shock following panic created by the attack, local residents said.

Bashir Garga, NEMA northeast Coordinator, said the rescue workers did not see the body of the tenth person as he died in his house as a result of panic when the military forces were attempting to push the insurgents back from the city.

"There were five suicide bombers who died while trying to detonate IEDs, while four innocent citizens also lost their lives," Garga said.

In a statement, Edet Okon, spokesman for police in the area, said seven people were injured in the attack.

He said a police Armored Personnel Carrier was damaged in the gun battle with the insurgents.

No group has yet claimed responsibility but the military blamed Boko Haram for the attack.

The attack was the second in a month after the April 1 attack on the city’s outskirts, where 15 people were killed and 87 others injured.



