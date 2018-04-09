09:38, 28 April 2018 Saturday

Israeli warplanes strike military target in Gaza

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli warplanes struck a military target belonging to the armed wing of Hamas, a security source said Friday.

The aircraft targeted Deir al-Balah district south of Gaza City, where a military position of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades was located, according to a security source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In addition, Gaza’s Interior Ministry said Israeli reconnaissance planes targeted two boats belonging to the maritime police in Gaza port.

No casualties were reported in the attacks.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said in a statement that its jets targeted six military positions belonging to Hamas in response to “an infiltration attempt” earlier Friday.