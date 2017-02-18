Participants at memorial service for those fallen at Gallipoli express deep respect for Turkish soldiers, people

Update: 10:14, 28 April 2018 Saturday

Press agenda on April 28





Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, April 28, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk TURKEY ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's Istanbul women's branch congress. IZMIR - Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildrim to attend AK Party's 6th ordinary provincial congress in western Izmir province. IZMIR - Erdogan to attend a special meeting of Izmir Chamber of Commerce. SYRIA IDLIB/AZAZ/AFRIN - Desk to monitor Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-ISIL terror groups. RUSSIA MOSCOW - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to hold bilateral meetings. MOSCOW - Cavusoglu, Zarif and Lavrov to hold a joint news conference following trilateral meeting.

