13:27, 28 April 2018 Saturday
Turkey
10:23, 28 April 2018 Saturday

Turkish military seizes arms, ammunition in Afrin
Turkish military seizes arms, ammunition in Afrin

Machine gun, Kalashnikovs, hand grenades recovered in Syria’s northwestern Afrin region, Turkish General Staff says

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish armed forces on Friday seized arms and ammunition in Syria’s northwestern Afrin region, which was recently liberated during the Operation Olive Branch.

In a message posted on its official Twitter account, Turkish General Staff said a large amount of ammunition, a machine gun, 4 Kalashnikov assault rifles, a bazooka, 12 hand grenades, and a radio were recovered in Afrin’s Dervisoglu region.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorist groups from Afrin, northwestern Syria amid growing threats from the region.

On March 18, Turkish-backed troops liberated the Afrin town center, which had been a major hideout for the YPG/PKK terrorists since 2012.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

Separately, security forces launched an operation against PKK/KCK terrorist organization in southeastern Hakkari's Ordekli village, according to a statement by local governor's office.

During the operations, a M-16 infantry rifle, a AK-47 automatic rifle, four hand grenades, a vehicular radio and a good deal of ammunition were seized.



Three ex-army officers receive life sentences in Turkey
They are convicted for roles during 2016 defeated coup which left 250 people martyred and some 2,200 injured
Turkey summons German charge d'affaires
Robert Dolger has been summoned after reports that terrorist Salih Muslum will attend PYD/PKK rally in Germany on May 19
Turkish military seizes arms ammunition in Afrin
Machine gun, Kalashnikovs, hand grenades recovered in Syria’s northwestern Afrin region, Turkish General Staff says
Turkish overseas balloting begins on June 7
More than 2.9M Turkish expatriates are eligible to vote in June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections
Turkish airports see nearly 1 4B passenger in 10 years
Turkey's air passenger traffic has been surpassing 100 million level for last 8 years
Over 40 PKK suspects arrested in Turkey
Suspects were arrested in 7 different provinces
Erdogan slams main opposition party for moving MPs
Turkish president says CHP has sent 15 lawmakers to another party 'by making them cry'
Turkey holds auctions for 3 sugar factories
Offers to 3 sugar factories total over $370 million  
Nearly 100 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
39 Afghan migrants rounded up in northwestern Canakkale province
Tatarstan president visits Ankara
Rustam Minnikhanov holds closed-door meetings with Turkish premier, foreign minister, visits Russian Embassy
Erdogan urges UN to intensify efforts for Syria peace
Turkish president discusses continued support for UN Relief and Works Agency in phone call with UN chief Antonio Guterres
Turkey's election body announces early polls calendar
Parties to vie for votes in early presidential and parliamentary elections set for June 24
52 FETO terror suspects arrested in Turkey
Suspects sought under warrants include 32 gendarmerie officers, 48 ex-teachers, according to Ankara prosecutors
Turkey slams EU over remarks on detained Greek soldiers
Statement is ‘far from being serious and lacks legal basis’, says Turkey’s Foreign Ministry
Cavusoglu Pompeo to discuss Afghanistan in Brussels
Newly appointed US Secretary of State to also ‘talk about Russian deterrence’
Nearly 100 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey
91 suspects arrested over FETO links during operations Thursday

Turkey names new border crossing to Afrin 'Kumlu'
Turkey slams Arab League resolution on Afrin operation
Underground base of terrorists found in Afrin
Turkish army, FSA secure entrances to Syria's Afrin
Turkey to open new Afrin border crossing in May
Erdogan says Afrin will be handed over to residents
Russia lifts sanctions on Turkish tomato exporters
Three ex-army officers receive life sentences in Turkey
Turkey summons German charge d'affaires
Turkish overseas balloting begins on June 7
Turkish airports see nearly 1.4B passenger in 10 years
