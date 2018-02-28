Turkish military seizes arms, ammunition in Afrin

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish armed forces on Friday seized arms and ammunition in Syria’s northwestern Afrin region, which was recently liberated during the Operation Olive Branch.
In a message posted on its official Twitter account, Turkish General Staff said a large amount of ammunition, a machine gun, 4 Kalashnikov assault rifles, a bazooka, 12 hand grenades, and a radio were recovered in Afrin’s Dervisoglu region.
Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorist groups from Afrin, northwestern Syria amid growing threats from the region.
On March 18, Turkish-backed troops liberated the Afrin town center, which had been a major hideout for the YPG/PKK terrorists since 2012.
According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.
Separately, security forces launched an operation against PKK/KCK terrorist organization in southeastern Hakkari's Ordekli village, according to a statement by local governor's office.
During the operations, a M-16 infantry rifle, a AK-47 automatic rifle, four hand grenades, a vehicular radio and a good deal of ammunition were seized.
They are convicted for roles during 2016 defeated coup which left 250 people martyred and some 2,200 injured
Robert Dolger has been summoned after reports that terrorist Salih Muslum will attend PYD/PKK rally in Germany on May 19
Machine gun, Kalashnikovs, hand grenades recovered in Syria’s northwestern Afrin region, Turkish General Staff says
More than 2.9M Turkish expatriates are eligible to vote in June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections
Turkey's air passenger traffic has been surpassing 100 million level for last 8 years
Turkish president says CHP has sent 15 lawmakers to another party 'by making them cry'
39 Afghan migrants rounded up in northwestern Canakkale province
Rustam Minnikhanov holds closed-door meetings with Turkish premier, foreign minister, visits Russian Embassy
Turkish president discusses continued support for UN Relief and Works Agency in phone call with UN chief Antonio Guterres
Parties to vie for votes in early presidential and parliamentary elections set for June 24
Suspects sought under warrants include 32 gendarmerie officers, 48 ex-teachers, according to Ankara prosecutors
Statement is ‘far from being serious and lacks legal basis’, says Turkey’s Foreign Ministry
Newly appointed US Secretary of State to also ‘talk about Russian deterrence’
91 suspects arrested over FETO links during operations Thursday