Update: 11:17, 28 April 2018 Saturday

Sweden may reconsider asylum for 9,000 refugees

World Bulletin / News Desk

Sweden could let 9,000 unaccompanied young Afghan migrants over 18 and over stay provided that they continue their education, under a new proposal reported by Swedish state television SVT.

More than 20,000 young refugees sought asylum in Sweden in 2015.

The Swedish government last year granted asylum for 11,000 unaccompanied refugees all under 18, rejecting 9,000 others on the grounds that they were over 18.

The move created a crisis in the country, which led the government to work on a draft bill offering conditional asylum for the remaining refugees.

The act is supposed to come into force on July 1.

Backing the government's proposal, Annie Loof, leader of the Center Party, told a press conference that her party would vote "Yes" for the bill.