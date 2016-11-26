Sweden may reconsider asylum for 9,000 refugees

World Bulletin / News Desk
Sweden could let 9,000 unaccompanied young Afghan migrants over 18 and over stay provided that they continue their education, under a new proposal reported by Swedish state television SVT.
More than 20,000 young refugees sought asylum in Sweden in 2015.
The Swedish government last year granted asylum for 11,000 unaccompanied refugees all under 18, rejecting 9,000 others on the grounds that they were over 18.
The move created a crisis in the country, which led the government to work on a draft bill offering conditional asylum for the remaining refugees.
The act is supposed to come into force on July 1.
Backing the government's proposal, Annie Loof, leader of the Center Party, told a press conference that her party would vote "Yes" for the bill.
Israeli army responds with heavy gunfire, according to sources at scene
President unlikely to stay in deal unless significant changes are made, says newly appointed secretary of state
Israel also targets two boats of the maritime police at Gaza port, says interior ministry
For fifth Friday in row, Gazans flock to strip’s eastern border to demand ‘right of return’ to lost homes in Palestine
Call comes amid row over Prime Minister Viorica Dancila’s plan to move Romanian embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Members of Jewish Voice for Peace taken into custody at US senator's New York office while sitting shiva
Days after a suicide bomber killed 57 people at a Kabul voter registration centre, highlighting the security challenges around October's parliamentary polls, Stoltenberg said NATO forces could play a "limited" security role.
The US social media giant's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer appeared before a British parliamentary committee probing the role of fake news in recent votes, and how data gathered from the network was used to target potential voters.
If confirmed as US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo will reportedly head to Israel for first official trip overseas
Suspects were indicted for sponsoring the terror groups PKK, Fetullah Terrorist Organization, and leftist DHKP/C
Tim Cook had private meeting with U.S. president to discuss White House trade policies
Foreign ministers to discuss cooperation within framework of Astana mechanism for Syria on April 28
Company bows to protests after deleting video but applies age restriction
'More violence will not bring peace and security to Afghanistan', says State Department
This is the second Palestinian journalist to have died by Israeli gunfire
Prime Minister Sharma Oli accepts that rebuilding after 2015 earthquake has remained sluggish