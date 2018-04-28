Update: 11:33, 28 April 2018 Saturday

France hails North, South Korea's historic summit

World Bulletin / News Desk

France welcomes the adoption of the declaration for the “Peace, Prosperity and Unification of the Korean Peninsula" by the two Koreas, French Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The leaders of the North and South Korea agreed on Friday for “complete denuclearization” and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

France "expresses hope that this declaration will contribute to the establishment of a lasting peace on the Korean peninsula. We also welcome the willingness of both countries to work towards the common goal of 'a Korean peninsula without nuclear weapons'," the statement said.

"We look forward to concrete actions towards a complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean peninsula," it added.

The deal followed a historic bilateral summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the Joint Security Area of Panmunjom in the South.

"The two leaders solemnly declared [...] that there will be no more war on the Korean Peninsula and a new age of peace has dawned," the Korean leaders said in a joint declaration after the summit, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.