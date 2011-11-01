Russia lifts sanctions on Turkish tomato exporters

World Bulletin / News Desk
Russia has lifted sanctions on Turkish tomato exporters, Turkey's Economy Ministry said on Friday.
Russia's decision will completely pave the way for Turkey's tomato export to Russia, the ministry said in a statement.
The move came after a technical meeting held between officials from Turkish Economy Ministry and Russian Agricultural Ministry on April 26, the statement said.
It recalled that a limited number of Turkish tomato exporters were allowed by the Russian Agricultural Ministry to sell products to Russia.
Russia also imposed a 50,000-ton quota on imported tomatoes from Turkey in October 2017.
In January 2016, after Turkey downed a Russian fighter jet violating its airspace, Russia banned imports of Turkish fruits and vegetables including tomatoes, oranges, apples, apricots, cabbage, broccoli, mandarins, pears, peaches, cucumbers, plums, strawberries, onions, cloves, and poultry.
However, Russia relaxed trade sanctions placed on Turkey during the summer of 2017.
Previously, limited number of Turkish tomato exporters were allowed by Russian Agricultural Ministry to sell products
UK gross domestic product estimated to have grown 0.1 pct in first quarter of 2018, according to ONS data
Bank warns of growing inflation risks because of geopolitical factors
Official reserve assets slip 3.7 pct month-on-month in March
Overall index loses 2 pct, but consumer confidence up, according to official data
BIST 100 climbs 0.20 pct; USD/TRY exchange rate steady while EUR/TRY and GBP/TRY exchange rates drop
Turkish economy minister says growth will 'most likely' surpass 7 percent in first quarter of 2018
Net profit at the Frankfurt-based group fell 79 percent year-on-year to 120 million euros ($146 million).
BIST 100 index falls by over 2 percent at close, going down some 2,600 points from previous close
Policy rate, also known as one-week repo rate, remains same at 8 percent; lending rate rises 0.75 percent points
BIST 100 increases 0.29 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.0850
Local units operating in manufacturing industry work at 77.3 pct capacity in April, says Central Bank
Public sector net borrowing falls by 3.5 billion pounds in 2017-18 financial year, says Office of National Statistics
Indices for service, retail trade, construction sectors fall in current month compared with March: Official data
Data monitoring company IHS Markit also flagged a slight slowdown in France, where strikes were interrupting a resurgent boom on the back of government reforms.
Treasury reports central government debt stock in March rises around 15 pct year-on-year, reaching nearly $235 billion