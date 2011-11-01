Worldbulletin News

13:26, 28 April 2018 Saturday
Economy
Update: 13:01, 28 April 2018 Saturday

Russia lifts sanctions on Turkish tomato exporters
World Bulletin / News Desk

Russia has lifted sanctions on Turkish tomato exporters, Turkey's Economy Ministry said on Friday.

Russia's decision will completely pave the way for Turkey's tomato export to Russia, the ministry said in a statement.

The move came after a technical meeting held between officials from Turkish Economy Ministry and Russian Agricultural Ministry on April 26, the statement said.

It recalled that a limited number of Turkish tomato exporters were allowed by the Russian Agricultural Ministry to sell products to Russia.

Russia also imposed a 50,000-ton quota on imported tomatoes from Turkey in October 2017.

In January 2016, after Turkey downed a Russian fighter jet violating its airspace, Russia banned imports of Turkish fruits and vegetables including tomatoes, oranges, apples, apricots, cabbage, broccoli, mandarins, pears, peaches, cucumbers, plums, strawberries, onions, cloves, and poultry.

However, Russia relaxed trade sanctions placed on Turkey during the summer of 2017.



