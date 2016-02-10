Update: 13:14, 28 April 2018 Saturday

Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border

World Bulletin / News Desk

Hundreds of Palestinian protesters on Friday broke through the Gaza Strip’s eastern border with Israel amid ongoing demonstrations.

Palestinian youths had broken through the border while Israeli forces retaliated with heavy gunfire.

For the last four weeks, Gazans have staged rallies along the border to demand the “right of return” to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

The rallies are part of a six-week protest that will culminate on May 15. That day will mark the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment -- an event Palestinians refer to as the "Nakba" or "The Catastrophe".