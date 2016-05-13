Over 550 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least 577 undocumented migrants have been held in anti-human smuggling operations across Turkey on Friday, security officials said.
In the northwestern Edirne province, security personnel rounded up 217 migrants who were attempting to illegally travel abroad.
Among the migrants were Syrian, Pakistani, Libyan, Bangladeshi and Iraqi nationals.
Separately, 360 people -- including women and children -- were held in the eastern Erzurum province.
All the migrants were referred to provincial migration offices.
Turkey has served as a main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.
Among migrants held in 2017 in Turkey, the majority came from Pakistan -- around 15,000 -- followed by Afghans at around 12,000. Syrians totalled about 10,000.
Joseph Dunford and Hulusi Akar also talked about strengthening bilateral cooperation
Turkish army also destroyed 28 targets, shelters, hideouts, and weapons pits of PKK terrorists
Mevlut Cavusoglu is in Moscow to attend trilateral meeting of foreign ministers
Turkish president says Istanbul's artificial waterway to be first initiative of new government after June 24 early elections
Turkey has served as main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
They are convicted for roles during 2016 defeated coup which left 250 people martyred and some 2,200 injured
Robert Dolger has been summoned after reports that terrorist Salih Muslum will attend PYD/PKK rally in Germany on May 19
Machine gun, Kalashnikovs, hand grenades recovered in Syria’s northwestern Afrin region, Turkish General Staff says
More than 2.9M Turkish expatriates are eligible to vote in June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections
Turkey's air passenger traffic has been surpassing 100 million level for last 8 years
Turkish president says CHP has sent 15 lawmakers to another party 'by making them cry'
39 Afghan migrants rounded up in northwestern Canakkale province
Rustam Minnikhanov holds closed-door meetings with Turkish premier, foreign minister, visits Russian Embassy