Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:39, 28 April 2018 Saturday
Turkey
Update: 14:06, 28 April 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Over 550 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 550 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Turkey has served as main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 577 undocumented migrants have been held in anti-human smuggling operations across Turkey on Friday, security officials said.

In the northwestern Edirne province, security personnel rounded up 217 migrants who were attempting to illegally travel abroad.

Among the migrants were Syrian, Pakistani, Libyan, Bangladeshi and Iraqi nationals.

Separately, 360 people -- including women and children -- were held in the eastern Erzurum province.

All the migrants were referred to provincial migration offices.

Turkey has served as a main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.

Among migrants held in 2017 in Turkey, the majority came from Pakistan -- around 15,000 -- followed by Afghans at around 12,000. Syrians totalled about 10,000.



Related Turkey migrant
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
US Turkish army chiefs discuss Syria in phone call
US, Turkish army chiefs discuss Syria in phone call

Joseph Dunford and Hulusi Akar also talked about strengthening bilateral cooperation
41 terrorists 'neutralized' last week in Turkey
41 terrorists 'neutralized' last week in Turkey

Turkish army also destroyed 28 targets, shelters, hideouts, and weapons pits of PKK terrorists
Turkey arrests 63 over FETO links
Turkey arrests 63 over FETO links

Suspects named in FETO marriage catalogs, say sources
Turkish Iranian Russian FMs discuss Syrian crisis
Turkish, Iranian, Russian FMs discuss Syrian crisis

Mevlut Cavusoglu is in Moscow to attend trilateral meeting of foreign ministers
Erdogan Canal Istanbul post-election priority
Erdogan: Canal Istanbul post-election priority

Turkish president says Istanbul's artificial waterway to be first initiative of new government after June 24 early elections
Over 550 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 550 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Turkey has served as main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
Three ex-army officers receive life sentences in Turkey
Three ex-army officers receive life sentences in Turkey

They are convicted for roles during 2016 defeated coup which left 250 people martyred and some 2,200 injured
Turkey summons German charge d'affaires
Turkey summons German charge d'affaires

Robert Dolger has been summoned after reports that terrorist Salih Muslum will attend PYD/PKK rally in Germany on May 19
Turkish military seizes arms ammunition in Afrin
Turkish military seizes arms, ammunition in Afrin

Machine gun, Kalashnikovs, hand grenades recovered in Syria’s northwestern Afrin region, Turkish General Staff says
Turkish overseas balloting begins on June 7
Turkish overseas balloting begins on June 7

More than 2.9M Turkish expatriates are eligible to vote in June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections
Turkish airports see nearly 1 4B passenger in 10 years
Turkish airports see nearly 1.4B passenger in 10 years

Turkey's air passenger traffic has been surpassing 100 million level for last 8 years
Over 40 PKK suspects arrested in Turkey
Over 40 PKK suspects arrested in Turkey

Suspects were arrested in 7 different provinces
Erdogan slams main opposition party for moving MPs
Erdogan slams main opposition party for moving MPs

Turkish president says CHP has sent 15 lawmakers to another party 'by making them cry'
Turkey holds auctions for 3 sugar factories
Turkey holds auctions for 3 sugar factories

Offers to 3 sugar factories total over $370 million  
Nearly 100 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Nearly 100 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

39 Afghan migrants rounded up in northwestern Canakkale province
Tatarstan president visits Ankara
Tatarstan president visits Ankara

Rustam Minnikhanov holds closed-door meetings with Turkish premier, foreign minister, visits Russian Embassy

News

Nearly 100 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Nearly 100 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Far-right group attacks migrants on Greek island
Far-right group attacks migrants on Greek island

467 undocumented migrants held in eastern Turkey
467 undocumented migrants held in eastern Turkey

Around 270 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Around 270 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Over 140 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 140 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

270 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
270 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

41 terrorists 'neutralized' last week in Turkey
41 terrorists 'neutralized' last week in Turkey

Turkey arrests 63 over FETO links
Turkey arrests 63 over FETO links

Turkish, Iranian, Russian FMs discuss Syrian crisis
Turkish Iranian Russian FMs discuss Syrian crisis

Russia lifts sanctions on Turkish tomato exporters
Russia lifts sanctions on Turkish tomato exporters

Three ex-army officers receive life sentences in Turkey
Three ex-army officers receive life sentences in Turkey

Turkey summons German charge d'affaires
Turkey summons German charge d'affaires






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 