Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:38, 28 April 2018 Saturday
Africa
Update: 14:32, 28 April 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Car bombing kills 6 in southern Afghanistan
Car bombing kills 6 in southern Afghanistan

Taliban claim responsibility for attack in restive Helmand province

World Bulletin / News Desk

A car bombing killed six people on Saturday in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, an official said.

Omer Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor, told Anadolu Agency the attack occurred in Naad-e-Ali district.

"A suicide attacker was shot dead before he could reach his target [an army unit], but the car bombing martyred two soldiers and four civilians, and nine other people were wounded," he said.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed claimed responsibility for the attack in a tweet.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani reiterated his call for peace to the Taliban. “Not every Taliban wants to fight, this war is imposed on them by a minority. If you are Afghans and Muslim, acknowledge peace," he said during an event held in capital Kabul.

Lying south to the Taliban’s birthplace Kandahar, Helmand remains one of the most insecure provinces with militants controlling large swathes of land, despite losing some parts to the Afghan forces recently.



Related afghanistan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation

Israeli warplanes struck Hamas military targets and two boats belonging to maritime police in Gaza
Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border
Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border

Israeli army responds with heavy gunfire, according to sources at scene
Trump hasn t decided on Iran nuclear deal
Trump hasn’t decided on Iran nuclear deal

President unlikely to stay in deal unless significant changes are made, says newly appointed secretary of state
Israeli warplanes strike military target in Gaza
Israeli warplanes strike military target in Gaza

Israel also targets two boats of the maritime police at Gaza port, says interior ministry
Gazans converge on Israel border for Return rallies
Gazans converge on Israel border for ‘Return’ rallies

For fifth Friday in row, Gazans flock to strip’s eastern border to demand ‘right of return’ to lost homes in Palestine
Romanian president calls on PM to resign
Romanian president calls on PM to resign

Call comes amid row over Prime Minister Viorica Dancila’s plan to move Romanian embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested

Members of Jewish Voice for Peace taken into custody at US senator's New York office while sitting shiva  
NATO could help with Afghan election security
NATO could help with Afghan election security

Days after a suicide bomber killed 57 people at a Kabul voter registration centre, highlighting the security challenges around October's parliamentary polls, Stoltenberg said NATO forces could play a "limited" security role.
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK

The US social media giant's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer appeared before a British parliamentary committee probing the role of fake news in recent votes, and how data gathered from the network was used to target potential voters.
Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel
Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel

If confirmed as US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo will reportedly head to Israel for first official trip overseas
Newspaper staffers get jail for terror charges
 Newspaper staffers get jail for terror charges

Suspects were indicted for sponsoring the terror groups PKK, Fetullah Terrorist Organization, and leftist DHKP/C 
Apple CEO meets with Trump on trade
Apple CEO meets with Trump on trade

Tim Cook had private meeting with U.S. president to discuss White House trade policies
Turkish Russian Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow
Turkish, Russian, Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow

Foreign ministers to discuss cooperation within framework of Astana mechanism for Syria on April 28
YouTube restricts video exposing Israeli brutality
YouTube restricts video exposing Israeli brutality

Company bows to protests after deleting video but applies age restriction
US slams Taliban for announcing spring offensive
US slams Taliban for announcing spring offensive

'More violence will not bring peace and security to Afghanistan', says State Department
Palestinian journalist shot by Israel dies of wounds
Palestinian journalist shot by Israel dies of wounds

This is the second Palestinian journalist to have died by Israeli gunfire

News

Afghanistan says 93 militants killed over past 24 hours
Afghanistan says 93 militants killed over past 24 hours

Cavusoglu, Pompeo to discuss Afghanistan in Brussels
Cavusoglu Pompeo to discuss Afghanistan in Brussels

Turkey faces wave of Afghan migrants
Turkey faces wave of Afghan migrants

467 undocumented migrants held in eastern Turkey
467 undocumented migrants held in eastern Turkey

Afghanistan nabs 2 Pakistani guards post border clash
Afghanistan nabs 2 Pakistani guards post border clash

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on action plan for peace
Pakistan Afghanistan agree on action plan for peace






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 