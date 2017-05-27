Car bombing kills 6 in southern Afghanistan

World Bulletin / News Desk
A car bombing killed six people on Saturday in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, an official said.
Omer Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor, told Anadolu Agency the attack occurred in Naad-e-Ali district.
"A suicide attacker was shot dead before he could reach his target [an army unit], but the car bombing martyred two soldiers and four civilians, and nine other people were wounded," he said.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed claimed responsibility for the attack in a tweet.
President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani reiterated his call for peace to the Taliban. “Not every Taliban wants to fight, this war is imposed on them by a minority. If you are Afghans and Muslim, acknowledge peace," he said during an event held in capital Kabul.
Lying south to the Taliban’s birthplace Kandahar, Helmand remains one of the most insecure provinces with militants controlling large swathes of land, despite losing some parts to the Afghan forces recently.
