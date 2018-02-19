Turkish, Iranian, Russian FMs discuss Syrian crisis

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey's foreign minister discussed the latest situation in Syria with his Iranian and Russian counterparts in Moscow on Saturday, according to his Twitter post.
Mevlut Cavusoglu said he first met with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and discussed "Turkey-Iran bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy and tourism, and regional issues particularly the situation in Syria".
Then, Cavusoglu met with his Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and talked about "Turkey-Russia relations and exchanged views on the situation in Syria".
After the bilateral meetings, the ministers held a trilateral meeting, following which they are expected to hold a news conference.
Cavusoglu is in Moscow to attend the trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia and Iran.
