Update: 15:33, 28 April 2018 Saturday

Turkey arrests 63 over FETO links

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 63 suspects were arrested across Turkey for their suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), according to security sources on Saturday.

Istanbul Public Prosecutor's office issued an arrest warrant for 103 suspects for being part of FETO's "marriage service structure", said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects' names also appeared in match-making catalogs prepared by the terror group allegedly to help its members find spouses.

Police conducted simultaneous operations in 36 provinces, the sources added.

Operations are underway to arrest the remaining suspects.

In another operation in Istanbul, Esmaul Husna Oksuz, niece of Adil Oksuz, who is accused of being mastermind of the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, was arrested while she was trying to send FETO-linked documents to the U.S. by courier, the sources said.

Oksuz was brought to a court and remanded in custody.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.