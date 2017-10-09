Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation

World Bulletin / News Desk
Palestinian group Hamas on Saturday blamed Israel for recent military escalation in the Gaza Strip.
Israeli warplanes struck late Friday military targets belonging to the armed wing of Hamas and two boats belonging to maritime police.
The Israeli military said the attacks were in response to "an infiltration attempt".
"The Israeli bombardment reflects the state of confusion in Israel over its failure to deal with the [anti-occupation] rallies," Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said in a statement.
Tension has been high along Gaza border amid Palestinian rallies demanding the return of refugees to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.
At least 46 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds injured by Israeli gunfire since the rallies began in late March.
“Our people will continue their advance until their goals are achieved,” Barhoum said. “The enemy’s escalation will do nothing but make them [demonstrators] stronger.”
The rallies are part of a six-week protest that will culminate on May 15. That day will mark the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment -- an event Palestinians refer to as the "Nakba" or "Catastrophe".
