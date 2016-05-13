Update: 15:55, 28 April 2018 Saturday

41 terrorists 'neutralized' last week in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 41 PKK terrorists were "neutralized" by the Turkish military in eastern and southeastern provinces of Tunceli, Siirt, Diyarbakir and Sirnak, and northern Iraq as part of counter-terror operations held on April 20-27.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Turkish Armed Forces said 28 targets, shelters, hideouts, and weapons pits of terrorists were destroyed and arms and ammunition were seized during the operations.

Thirteen terrorists were "neutralized" in Turkey and 28 across the border. One of them was a high-ranking PKK member.

So far, 4,305 terrorists have been "neutralized" since the start of Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria, the statement added.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 this year to clear the YPG/PKK and ISIL terrorist groups from Afrin, amid growing threats from the region.

On March 18, Turkish-backed troops liberated Afrin town center, which had been a major hideout for YPG/PKK terrorists since 2012.