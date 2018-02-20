Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:38, 28 April 2018 Saturday
Turkey
Update: 16:16, 28 April 2018 Saturday

  • Share
US, Turkish army chiefs discuss Syria in phone call
US, Turkish army chiefs discuss Syria in phone call

Joseph Dunford and Hulusi Akar also talked about strengthening bilateral cooperation

World Bulletin / News Desk

U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph Dunford spoke with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar over the phone on Friday, according to the Pentagon.

"The two leaders discussed the current security environment in Syria and the Middle East in addition to other mutual items of interest," Joint Staff Spokesperson Col. Patrick S. Ryder said in a press statement.

"They additionally discussed ways to strengthen cooperation to address security concerns facing our nations," he said.

Ryder also emphasized that Dunford and Akar had met multiple times as part of maintaining regular communications between NATO allies.

The Turkish General Staff said Akar and Dunford discussed regional security issues and exchanged views on mutual cooperation, according to a statement.



Related US General Joseph Dunford General Hulusi Akar
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
US Turkish army chiefs discuss Syria in phone call
US, Turkish army chiefs discuss Syria in phone call

Joseph Dunford and Hulusi Akar also talked about strengthening bilateral cooperation
41 terrorists 'neutralized' last week in Turkey
41 terrorists 'neutralized' last week in Turkey

Turkish army also destroyed 28 targets, shelters, hideouts, and weapons pits of PKK terrorists
Turkey arrests 63 over FETO links
Turkey arrests 63 over FETO links

Suspects named in FETO marriage catalogs, say sources
Turkish Iranian Russian FMs discuss Syrian crisis
Turkish, Iranian, Russian FMs discuss Syrian crisis

Mevlut Cavusoglu is in Moscow to attend trilateral meeting of foreign ministers
Erdogan Canal Istanbul post-election priority
Erdogan: Canal Istanbul post-election priority

Turkish president says Istanbul's artificial waterway to be first initiative of new government after June 24 early elections
Over 550 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 550 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Turkey has served as main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
Three ex-army officers receive life sentences in Turkey
Three ex-army officers receive life sentences in Turkey

They are convicted for roles during 2016 defeated coup which left 250 people martyred and some 2,200 injured
Turkey summons German charge d'affaires
Turkey summons German charge d'affaires

Robert Dolger has been summoned after reports that terrorist Salih Muslum will attend PYD/PKK rally in Germany on May 19
Turkish military seizes arms ammunition in Afrin
Turkish military seizes arms, ammunition in Afrin

Machine gun, Kalashnikovs, hand grenades recovered in Syria’s northwestern Afrin region, Turkish General Staff says
Turkish overseas balloting begins on June 7
Turkish overseas balloting begins on June 7

More than 2.9M Turkish expatriates are eligible to vote in June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections
Turkish airports see nearly 1 4B passenger in 10 years
Turkish airports see nearly 1.4B passenger in 10 years

Turkey's air passenger traffic has been surpassing 100 million level for last 8 years
Over 40 PKK suspects arrested in Turkey
Over 40 PKK suspects arrested in Turkey

Suspects were arrested in 7 different provinces
Erdogan slams main opposition party for moving MPs
Erdogan slams main opposition party for moving MPs

Turkish president says CHP has sent 15 lawmakers to another party 'by making them cry'
Turkey holds auctions for 3 sugar factories
Turkey holds auctions for 3 sugar factories

Offers to 3 sugar factories total over $370 million  
Nearly 100 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Nearly 100 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

39 Afghan migrants rounded up in northwestern Canakkale province
Tatarstan president visits Ankara
Tatarstan president visits Ankara

Rustam Minnikhanov holds closed-door meetings with Turkish premier, foreign minister, visits Russian Embassy

News

PKK suffered heavy losses
PKK suffered heavy losses

Turkish army chief hopes Afrin goals to be met soon
Turkish army chief hopes Afrin goals to be met soon

Turkish army chief inspects troops near Syrian border
Turkish army chief inspects troops near Syrian border

Turkish military chief to discuss Syria in Moscow
Turkish military chief to discuss Syria in Moscow

Turkish, British military chiefs meet in London
Turkish British military chiefs meet in London

Forum regrets improper use of Turkish general’s image
Forum regrets improper use of Turkish general s image

China, US militaries agree to boost ties to avoid war
China US militaries agree to boost ties to avoid war

Turkish military chief meets US counterpart in Turkey
Turkish military chief meets US counterpart in Turkey

Turkey's Chief of Staff meets US counterpart at Incirlik base
Turkey's Chief of Staff meets US counterpart at Incirlik base

US army chief Gen. Dunford visits bombed parliament
US army chief Gen Dunford visits bombed parliament

Top US General to visit Turkey following coup attempt
Top US General to visit Turkey following coup attempt

Obama to name Marine general to become top U.S. military officer
Obama to name Marine general to become top U S

Trump hasn’t decided on Iran nuclear deal
Trump hasn t decided on Iran nuclear deal

Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested

Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel
Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel

US slams Taliban for announcing spring offensive
US slams Taliban for announcing spring offensive

N. Korea slams US censure on rights ahead of inter-Korea summit
N Korea slams US censure on rights ahead of inter-Korea

US: 2 officers, 1 civilian shot in Texas
US 2 officers 1 civilian shot in Texas






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 