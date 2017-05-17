Egypt court sentences 6 to death over 2013 violence

World Bulletin / News Desk
Egypt’s highest appellate court on Saturday confirmed the death penalty for six people in connection with violence in the wake of the ouster of former President Mohamed Morsi in 2013.
The Court of Cassation upheld the death sentences against the six after being convicted of storming a police station in Minya in central Egypt and killing a security official, a judicial source said on condition of anonymity because he was unauthorized to speak to media.
The court also commuted the death sentences handed down against six other defendants to life in prison, the source said.
The appellate court also confirmed life sentences against 59 defendants and cleared 47 other people in the same case, according to the source.
Saturday’s verdicts are final and cannot be appealed.
Egypt was roiled by violence when the military deposed Mohamed Morsi, the country’s first freely elected president, in a military coup in 2013.
Following Morsi’s overthrow, Egyptian authorities launched a harsh crackdown on dissent, killing hundreds and sending thousands behind bars on charges of committing violence.
Israeli warplanes struck Hamas military targets and two boats belonging to maritime police in Gaza
Israeli army responds with heavy gunfire, according to sources at scene
President unlikely to stay in deal unless significant changes are made, says newly appointed secretary of state
Israel also targets two boats of the maritime police at Gaza port, says interior ministry
For fifth Friday in row, Gazans flock to strip’s eastern border to demand ‘right of return’ to lost homes in Palestine
Call comes amid row over Prime Minister Viorica Dancila’s plan to move Romanian embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Members of Jewish Voice for Peace taken into custody at US senator's New York office while sitting shiva
Days after a suicide bomber killed 57 people at a Kabul voter registration centre, highlighting the security challenges around October's parliamentary polls, Stoltenberg said NATO forces could play a "limited" security role.
The US social media giant's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer appeared before a British parliamentary committee probing the role of fake news in recent votes, and how data gathered from the network was used to target potential voters.
If confirmed as US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo will reportedly head to Israel for first official trip overseas
Suspects were indicted for sponsoring the terror groups PKK, Fetullah Terrorist Organization, and leftist DHKP/C
Tim Cook had private meeting with U.S. president to discuss White House trade policies
Foreign ministers to discuss cooperation within framework of Astana mechanism for Syria on April 28
Company bows to protests after deleting video but applies age restriction
'More violence will not bring peace and security to Afghanistan', says State Department
This is the second Palestinian journalist to have died by Israeli gunfire