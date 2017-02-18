Participants at memorial service for those fallen at Gallipoli express deep respect for Turkish soldiers, people

10:03, 29 April 2018 Sunday

Press agenda on April 29





Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, April 29, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk TURKEY ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend his Justice and Development (AK) Party's Istanbul youth branches congress. He will then proceed to Uzbekistan to start his 3-day official visit to the central Asian country. ISTANBUL - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim also to attend AK Party's Istanbul youth branches congress. SYRIA AZAZ/IDLIB/AFRIN - Desk to monitor Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups. JAKARTA, Indonesia - Disability did not stop Andika Indra Saputra, 30, and Agus Rizkianto, 23, from leading an independent life.

