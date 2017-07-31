Indian PM pays informal visit to China

World Bulletin / News Desk
Bilateral ties between India and China were praised in a meeting between Chinese president Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his informal visit to China, according to the country's official Xinhua news agency.
"China-India relations are important for global stability and peace," Xi said to the Xinhua news agency.
"A sound China-India relationship is an important, positive factor for safeguarding world stability, and means a lot to the development and progress of all human beings," he added.
The Chinese president's remarks came during an informal meeting with Modi on Friday and Saturday in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the agency said.
"The talks with President Xi Jinping focused on diverse areas of India-China cooperation. We discussed ways to give impetus to our economic ties as well as people-to-people relations. Other areas we spoke about include agriculture, technology, energy and tourism," Modi said on his official Twitter account about the unofficial visit.
The unofficial visit is the first among the two countries.
The two largest Asian countries share a border line of 3,500 kilometers (roughly 2,175 miles). Relations between China and India were strained because of a border issue that took place in June last year. The standoff began when India opposed the construction of a road by China at the border.
China then accused India of border violation.
The tensions fell when India withdrew its troops from the region in August and ended with an agreement at the BRICS leaders summit -- Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa -- in September.
Israeli warplanes struck Hamas military targets and two boats belonging to maritime police in Gaza
Israeli army responds with heavy gunfire, according to sources at scene
President unlikely to stay in deal unless significant changes are made, says newly appointed secretary of state
Israel also targets two boats of the maritime police at Gaza port, says interior ministry
For fifth Friday in row, Gazans flock to strip’s eastern border to demand ‘right of return’ to lost homes in Palestine
Call comes amid row over Prime Minister Viorica Dancila’s plan to move Romanian embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Members of Jewish Voice for Peace taken into custody at US senator's New York office while sitting shiva
Days after a suicide bomber killed 57 people at a Kabul voter registration centre, highlighting the security challenges around October's parliamentary polls, Stoltenberg said NATO forces could play a "limited" security role.
The US social media giant's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer appeared before a British parliamentary committee probing the role of fake news in recent votes, and how data gathered from the network was used to target potential voters.
If confirmed as US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo will reportedly head to Israel for first official trip overseas
Suspects were indicted for sponsoring the terror groups PKK, Fetullah Terrorist Organization, and leftist DHKP/C
Tim Cook had private meeting with U.S. president to discuss White House trade policies
Foreign ministers to discuss cooperation within framework of Astana mechanism for Syria on April 28
Company bows to protests after deleting video but applies age restriction
'More violence will not bring peace and security to Afghanistan', says State Department
This is the second Palestinian journalist to have died by Israeli gunfire