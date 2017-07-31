Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:05, 29 April 2018 Sunday
Asia-Pacific
10:34, 29 April 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Indian PM pays informal visit to China
Indian PM pays informal visit to China

Chinese president and Indian premier praise bilateral ties during unofficial meeting

World Bulletin / News Desk

Bilateral ties between India and China were praised in a meeting between Chinese president Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his informal visit to China, according to the country's official Xinhua news agency.

"China-India relations are important for global stability and peace," Xi said to the Xinhua news agency.

"A sound China-India relationship is an important, positive factor for safeguarding world stability, and means a lot to the development and progress of all human beings," he added.

The Chinese president's remarks came during an informal meeting with Modi on Friday and Saturday in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the agency said.

"The talks with President Xi Jinping focused on diverse areas of India-China cooperation. We discussed ways to give impetus to our economic ties as well as people-to-people relations. Other areas we spoke about include agriculture, technology, energy and tourism," Modi said on his official Twitter account about the unofficial visit.

The unofficial visit is the first among the two countries.

The two largest Asian countries share a border line of 3,500 kilometers (roughly 2,175 miles). Relations between China and India were strained because of a border issue that took place in June last year. The standoff began when India opposed the construction of a road by China at the border.

China then accused India of border violation.

The tensions fell when India withdrew its troops from the region in August and ended with an agreement at the BRICS leaders summit -- Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa -- in September.



Related india china
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation

Israeli warplanes struck Hamas military targets and two boats belonging to maritime police in Gaza
Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border
Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border

Israeli army responds with heavy gunfire, according to sources at scene
Trump hasn t decided on Iran nuclear deal
Trump hasn’t decided on Iran nuclear deal

President unlikely to stay in deal unless significant changes are made, says newly appointed secretary of state
Israeli warplanes strike military target in Gaza
Israeli warplanes strike military target in Gaza

Israel also targets two boats of the maritime police at Gaza port, says interior ministry
Gazans converge on Israel border for Return rallies
Gazans converge on Israel border for ‘Return’ rallies

For fifth Friday in row, Gazans flock to strip’s eastern border to demand ‘right of return’ to lost homes in Palestine
Romanian president calls on PM to resign
Romanian president calls on PM to resign

Call comes amid row over Prime Minister Viorica Dancila’s plan to move Romanian embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested

Members of Jewish Voice for Peace taken into custody at US senator's New York office while sitting shiva  
NATO could help with Afghan election security
NATO could help with Afghan election security

Days after a suicide bomber killed 57 people at a Kabul voter registration centre, highlighting the security challenges around October's parliamentary polls, Stoltenberg said NATO forces could play a "limited" security role.
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK

The US social media giant's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer appeared before a British parliamentary committee probing the role of fake news in recent votes, and how data gathered from the network was used to target potential voters.
Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel
Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel

If confirmed as US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo will reportedly head to Israel for first official trip overseas
Newspaper staffers get jail for terror charges
 Newspaper staffers get jail for terror charges

Suspects were indicted for sponsoring the terror groups PKK, Fetullah Terrorist Organization, and leftist DHKP/C 
Apple CEO meets with Trump on trade
Apple CEO meets with Trump on trade

Tim Cook had private meeting with U.S. president to discuss White House trade policies
Turkish Russian Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow
Turkish, Russian, Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow

Foreign ministers to discuss cooperation within framework of Astana mechanism for Syria on April 28
YouTube restricts video exposing Israeli brutality
YouTube restricts video exposing Israeli brutality

Company bows to protests after deleting video but applies age restriction
US slams Taliban for announcing spring offensive
US slams Taliban for announcing spring offensive

'More violence will not bring peace and security to Afghanistan', says State Department
Palestinian journalist shot by Israel dies of wounds
Palestinian journalist shot by Israel dies of wounds

This is the second Palestinian journalist to have died by Israeli gunfire

News

What U.S.-China 'Proxy Wars' Mean for Asia's Balancing Act
What U S -China 'Proxy Wars' Mean for Asia's Balancing

Russia, China to stop bid to 'sabotage' Iran deal
Russia China to stop bid to 'sabotage' Iran deal

China arrests alleged associates of runaway tycoon
China arrests alleged associates of runaway tycoon

Turkish minister attends tourism event in China
Turkish minister attends tourism event in China

EU extends anti-dumping duties on Chinese steel ropes
EU extends anti-dumping duties on Chinese steel ropes

US, China trade war to have limited impact
US China trade war to have limited impact

Indian court calls for fair trial in murder case
Indian court calls for fair trial in murder case

Indian court clears ex-minister in Muslim massacre case
Indian court clears ex-minister in Muslim massacre case

Ten acquitted in 2007 Mecca Masjid bombing
Ten acquitted in 2007 Mecca Masjid bombing

Two Indian journalists killed in 24 hours
Two Indian journalists killed in 24 hours

Truck accident leaves 30 dead in India’s western state
Truck accident leaves 30 dead in India s western state

Eight killed in truck crash in central India
Eight killed in truck crash in central India






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 