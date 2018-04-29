Turkish disaster management model lauded

World Bulletin / News Desk
A team of disaster management experts from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Philippines, and Pakistan visited Turkey’s northwestern Duzce province to learn about the emergency management system in the country.
Ali Kartal, district manager of Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) in Duzce, said the team consisting of 12 experts visited Duzce’s emergency management depots and 112 emergency centers.
Kartal said the delegates applauded the Turkish disaster management model and expressed their willingness to implement it in their respective countries.
He said the delegates wanted to improve emergency management system in their respective countries in coordination with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Disaster Management Implementation and Research Center of the Middle East Technical University in Ankara.
The delegates obtained information about the restoration works of the infrastructure destroyed by the 1999 earthquake in Duzce, he said, adding that they were impressed by the Turkish disaster management system.
