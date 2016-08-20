Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:04, 29 April 2018 Sunday
Africa
Update: 11:16, 29 April 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Uganda: 2 killed, 36 arrested in mosque raid
Uganda: 2 killed, 36 arrested in mosque raid

94 children of various nationalities were found inside mosque for reasons still unclear

World Bulletin / News Desk

Uganda security forces said they have killed two people and arrested 36 others following a raid in a mosque in a Kampala suburb.

Addressing reporters Saturday afternoon, Ugandan counterterrorism police director Abas Byakagaba explained they were following what they described as a key suspect, who went into Usafi Mosque in Kisenyi.

“By that time we were only following up that suspect. In the process we found that there were children who we believe were kidnapped.”

In total, 18 women and 94 children of various nationalities were found in the mosque for reasons still unclear, according to police.

Byakagaba said that people in the mosque who were not being followed engaged the police.

“That engagement caused the death of the two people and an injury to one of our own,” he said.

Among those arrested was the suspect police were initially following.

Police has been investigating the murder of Susan Magara who was kidnapped early February.

In a statement to the media, Internal Affairs Minister Gen. Jeje Odongo said: “Following credible intelligence, one of the key suspects in the murder of Magara ran into Usafi mosque in Kisenyi having known that he was being tracked by security agencies.”

Odongo said the mosque has been shut down and will be put under strict monitoring.

“It is sad that this had to take place in a mosque. If the suspect we were pursuing had not gone into the mosque, we had no reason whatsoever to go into the mosque. But we were placed in an awkward situation.”

Minister Odongo also stated that they were going to investigate on how the children ended up in the mosque.

“Some look like children from Rwanda, from Burundi and Kenya, we are going to ascertain how many,” he added.

Police said they recovered weapons, including 60 rounds of ammunition and a bow and arrow.



Related Uganda
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation

Israeli warplanes struck Hamas military targets and two boats belonging to maritime police in Gaza
Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border
Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border

Israeli army responds with heavy gunfire, according to sources at scene
Trump hasn t decided on Iran nuclear deal
Trump hasn’t decided on Iran nuclear deal

President unlikely to stay in deal unless significant changes are made, says newly appointed secretary of state
Israeli warplanes strike military target in Gaza
Israeli warplanes strike military target in Gaza

Israel also targets two boats of the maritime police at Gaza port, says interior ministry
Gazans converge on Israel border for Return rallies
Gazans converge on Israel border for ‘Return’ rallies

For fifth Friday in row, Gazans flock to strip’s eastern border to demand ‘right of return’ to lost homes in Palestine
Romanian president calls on PM to resign
Romanian president calls on PM to resign

Call comes amid row over Prime Minister Viorica Dancila’s plan to move Romanian embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested

Members of Jewish Voice for Peace taken into custody at US senator's New York office while sitting shiva  
NATO could help with Afghan election security
NATO could help with Afghan election security

Days after a suicide bomber killed 57 people at a Kabul voter registration centre, highlighting the security challenges around October's parliamentary polls, Stoltenberg said NATO forces could play a "limited" security role.
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK

The US social media giant's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer appeared before a British parliamentary committee probing the role of fake news in recent votes, and how data gathered from the network was used to target potential voters.
Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel
Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel

If confirmed as US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo will reportedly head to Israel for first official trip overseas
Newspaper staffers get jail for terror charges
 Newspaper staffers get jail for terror charges

Suspects were indicted for sponsoring the terror groups PKK, Fetullah Terrorist Organization, and leftist DHKP/C 
Apple CEO meets with Trump on trade
Apple CEO meets with Trump on trade

Tim Cook had private meeting with U.S. president to discuss White House trade policies
Turkish Russian Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow
Turkish, Russian, Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow

Foreign ministers to discuss cooperation within framework of Astana mechanism for Syria on April 28
YouTube restricts video exposing Israeli brutality
YouTube restricts video exposing Israeli brutality

Company bows to protests after deleting video but applies age restriction
US slams Taliban for announcing spring offensive
US slams Taliban for announcing spring offensive

'More violence will not bring peace and security to Afghanistan', says State Department
Palestinian journalist shot by Israel dies of wounds
Palestinian journalist shot by Israel dies of wounds

This is the second Palestinian journalist to have died by Israeli gunfire

News

Uganda studies Israeli request to take in 500 refugees
Uganda studies Israeli request to take in 500 refugees

Ugandan president confirms 8 soldiers killed in Somalia
Ugandan president confirms 8 soldiers killed in Somalia

Al-Shabaab attack kills 4 Ugandan troops in Somalia
Al-Shabaab attack kills 4 Ugandan troops in Somalia

Diarrhoea kills 26 Congolese in Ugandan refugee camp
Diarrhoea kills 26 Congolese in Ugandan refugee camp

Ugandan military says over 100 extremists killed in DRC
Ugandan military says over 100 extremists killed in DRC

Ugandan legislators pass ‘Age Limit’ bill
Ugandan legislators pass Age Limit bill






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 