Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:04, 29 April 2018 Sunday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 11:58, 29 April 2018 Sunday

  • Share
N. Korea offers to shut nuclear test site in May
N. Korea offers to shut nuclear test site in May

The reported pledge from the North's leader Kim Jong Un follows weeks of whirlwind diplomacy that saw Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agree to pursue the complete denuclearisation of the peninsula during a historic summit on Friday.

World Bulletin / News Desk

North Korea promised to close its atomic test site next month and invite US weapons experts to the country, Seoul said Sunday, as Donald Trump expressed optimism about securing a nuclear deal in his summit with the secretive regime.

"Kim said, during the summit with President Moon, that he would carry out the closing of the nuclear test site in May," Seoul's presidential spokesman Yoon Young-chan said.

Kim said he "would soon invite experts of South Korea and the US as well as journalists to disclose the process to the international community with transparency", Yoon added.

Tension has been high on the flashpoint peninsula since last year when the North carried its sixth -- and most powerful -- atomic test and test-fired missiles capable of reaching the US mainland.

"Kim said 'the US feels repelled by us, but once we talk, they will realise that I am not a person who will fire a nuclear weapon to the South or the US or target the US," according to Yoon.

"If we meet often (with the US), build trust, end the war and eventually are promised no invasion, why would we live with the nuclear weapons?'"

Kim also slammed speculation during his meeting with Moon that the Punggye-ri test site was already unusable after an underground tunnel there reportedly collapsed.

"As they will see once they visit, there are two more tunnels (in the test site) that are even bigger... and they are in good condition," he was quoted as saying.

The remarks are likely to be seen as a sweetener ahead of Trump's own planned summit with Kim, which the US president said would take place "in the next three or four weeks".

Trump touted his ability to achieve a nuclear deal with the regime at a campaign-style rally in Michigan to cheers and chants of "Nobel! Nobel!".

The US leader has been eager to play up his role in achieving a breakthrough with Pyongyang through his "maximum pressure" campaign involving tough rhetoric, strengthened global sanctions and diplomatic efforts to further isolate the regime.

"Months ago, do you remember what they were saying? 'He's going to get us into nuclear war, they said,'" Trump told supporters in Washington Township, north of Detroit.

"No, strength is going to keep us out of nuclear war, not going to get us in!" he added.

But Trump also sounded a note of caution, saying he was prepared to walk away if US demands for North Korea to relinquish its atomic arsenal in a complete, verifiable and irreversible way were not met.

His remarks came as his new Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told ABC News he had a "good conversation" with Kim during his secret visit to Pyongyang over Easter weekend, adding that Kim was "prepared to... lay out a map that would help us achieve" denuclearisation.



Related US north korea donald trump
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation

Israeli warplanes struck Hamas military targets and two boats belonging to maritime police in Gaza
Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border
Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border

Israeli army responds with heavy gunfire, according to sources at scene
Trump hasn t decided on Iran nuclear deal
Trump hasn’t decided on Iran nuclear deal

President unlikely to stay in deal unless significant changes are made, says newly appointed secretary of state
Israeli warplanes strike military target in Gaza
Israeli warplanes strike military target in Gaza

Israel also targets two boats of the maritime police at Gaza port, says interior ministry
Gazans converge on Israel border for Return rallies
Gazans converge on Israel border for ‘Return’ rallies

For fifth Friday in row, Gazans flock to strip’s eastern border to demand ‘right of return’ to lost homes in Palestine
Romanian president calls on PM to resign
Romanian president calls on PM to resign

Call comes amid row over Prime Minister Viorica Dancila’s plan to move Romanian embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested

Members of Jewish Voice for Peace taken into custody at US senator's New York office while sitting shiva  
NATO could help with Afghan election security
NATO could help with Afghan election security

Days after a suicide bomber killed 57 people at a Kabul voter registration centre, highlighting the security challenges around October's parliamentary polls, Stoltenberg said NATO forces could play a "limited" security role.
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK

The US social media giant's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer appeared before a British parliamentary committee probing the role of fake news in recent votes, and how data gathered from the network was used to target potential voters.
Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel
Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel

If confirmed as US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo will reportedly head to Israel for first official trip overseas
Newspaper staffers get jail for terror charges
 Newspaper staffers get jail for terror charges

Suspects were indicted for sponsoring the terror groups PKK, Fetullah Terrorist Organization, and leftist DHKP/C 
Apple CEO meets with Trump on trade
Apple CEO meets with Trump on trade

Tim Cook had private meeting with U.S. president to discuss White House trade policies
Turkish Russian Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow
Turkish, Russian, Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow

Foreign ministers to discuss cooperation within framework of Astana mechanism for Syria on April 28
YouTube restricts video exposing Israeli brutality
YouTube restricts video exposing Israeli brutality

Company bows to protests after deleting video but applies age restriction
US slams Taliban for announcing spring offensive
US slams Taliban for announcing spring offensive

'More violence will not bring peace and security to Afghanistan', says State Department
Palestinian journalist shot by Israel dies of wounds
Palestinian journalist shot by Israel dies of wounds

This is the second Palestinian journalist to have died by Israeli gunfire

News

US, Turkish army chiefs discuss Syria in phone call
US Turkish army chiefs discuss Syria in phone call

Trump hasn’t decided on Iran nuclear deal
Trump hasn t decided on Iran nuclear deal

Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested

Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel
Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel

US slams Taliban for announcing spring offensive
US slams Taliban for announcing spring offensive

N. Korea slams US censure on rights ahead of inter-Korea summit
N Korea slams US censure on rights ahead of inter-Korea

At UN, diplomats are watching Candidate Haley
At UN diplomats are watching Candidate Haley

Study finds Trump Muslim ban shifted public opinion
Study finds Trump Muslim ban shifted public opinion

Macron reminds Trump of 'responsibility to history'
Macron reminds Trump of 'responsibility to history'

Erdogan criticizes Trump over Jerusalem move
Erdogan criticizes Trump over Jerusalem move

Trump defends ex-adviser, says 'nothing to hide'
Trump defends ex-adviser says 'nothing to hide'

Trump calls reports of Tillerson exit ‘fake news’
Trump calls reports of Tillerson exit fake news

N. Korea to rejoin South's time zone in conciliatory gesture
N Korea to rejoin South's time zone in conciliatory gesture

Japan deports North Koreans rescued from boat
Japan deports North Koreans rescued from boat

North Korea hails Kim's role ahead of border summit
North Korea hails Kim's role ahead of border summit

Kim heralds more N. Korea economic reforms
Kim heralds more N Korea economic reforms

Kim heralds more N. Korea economic reforms
Kim heralds more N Korea economic reforms






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 