N. Korea offers to shut nuclear test site in May

World Bulletin / News Desk
North Korea promised to close its atomic test site next month and invite US weapons experts to the country, Seoul said Sunday, as Donald Trump expressed optimism about securing a nuclear deal in his summit with the secretive regime.
"Kim said, during the summit with President Moon, that he would carry out the closing of the nuclear test site in May," Seoul's presidential spokesman Yoon Young-chan said.
Kim said he "would soon invite experts of South Korea and the US as well as journalists to disclose the process to the international community with transparency", Yoon added.
Tension has been high on the flashpoint peninsula since last year when the North carried its sixth -- and most powerful -- atomic test and test-fired missiles capable of reaching the US mainland.
"Kim said 'the US feels repelled by us, but once we talk, they will realise that I am not a person who will fire a nuclear weapon to the South or the US or target the US," according to Yoon.
"If we meet often (with the US), build trust, end the war and eventually are promised no invasion, why would we live with the nuclear weapons?'"
Kim also slammed speculation during his meeting with Moon that the Punggye-ri test site was already unusable after an underground tunnel there reportedly collapsed.
"As they will see once they visit, there are two more tunnels (in the test site) that are even bigger... and they are in good condition," he was quoted as saying.
The remarks are likely to be seen as a sweetener ahead of Trump's own planned summit with Kim, which the US president said would take place "in the next three or four weeks".
Trump touted his ability to achieve a nuclear deal with the regime at a campaign-style rally in Michigan to cheers and chants of "Nobel! Nobel!".
The US leader has been eager to play up his role in achieving a breakthrough with Pyongyang through his "maximum pressure" campaign involving tough rhetoric, strengthened global sanctions and diplomatic efforts to further isolate the regime.
"Months ago, do you remember what they were saying? 'He's going to get us into nuclear war, they said,'" Trump told supporters in Washington Township, north of Detroit.
"No, strength is going to keep us out of nuclear war, not going to get us in!" he added.
But Trump also sounded a note of caution, saying he was prepared to walk away if US demands for North Korea to relinquish its atomic arsenal in a complete, verifiable and irreversible way were not met.
His remarks came as his new Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told ABC News he had a "good conversation" with Kim during his secret visit to Pyongyang over Easter weekend, adding that Kim was "prepared to... lay out a map that would help us achieve" denuclearisation.
