15:04, 29 April 2018 Sunday
History
Update: 12:22, 29 April 2018 Sunday

Today in History April 29
Today in History April 29

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1289   Qalawun, the Sultan of Egypt, captures Tripoli.
1429   Joan of Arc leads French forces to victory over English at Orleans.
1624   Louis XIII appoints Cardinal Richelieu chief minister of the Royal Council of France.
1661   The Chinese Ming dynasty occupies Taiwan.
1672   King Louis XIV of France invades the Netherlands.
1813   Rubber is patented.
1852   The first edition of Peter Roget's Thesaurus is published.
1856   Yokut Indians repel a second attack by the 'Petticoat Rangers,' a band of civilian Indian fighters at Four Creeks, California.
1858   Austrian troops invade Piedmont.
1859   As the French army races to support them and the Austrian army mobilizes to oppose them, 150,000 Piedmontese troops invade Piedmontese territory.
1861   The Maryland House of Delegates votes against seceding from Union.
1862   Forts Philip and Jackson surrender to Admiral David Farragut outside New Orleans.
1913   Gideon Sundback of Hoboken patents the all-purpose zipper.
1916   Irish nationalists surrender to the British in Dublin.
1918   America's WWI Ace of Aces, Eddie Rickenbacker, scores his first victory with the help of Captain James Norman Hall.
1924   Open revolt breaks out in Santa Clara, Cuba.
1927   Construction of the Spirit of St. Louis is completed.
1930   The film All Quiet on the Western Front, based on Erich Maria Remarque's novel Im Western Nichts Neues, premiers.
1945   The German Army in Italy surrenders unconditionally to the Allies.
1945   The Nazi concentration camp of Dachau is liberated by Allied troops.
1946   Former Japanese leaders are indicted in Tokyo as war criminals.
1975   The U.S. embassy in Vietnam is evacuated as North Vietnamese forces fight their way into Saigon.
1983   Harold Washington is sworn in as Chicago's first black mayor.
1992   Four Los Angeles police offices are acquitted of charges stemming from the beating of Rodney King. Rioting ensues.




No Comment Yet
History News
