Today in History April 29

|1289
|Qalawun, the Sultan of Egypt, captures Tripoli.
|1429
|Joan of Arc leads French forces to victory over English at Orleans.
|1624
|Louis XIII appoints Cardinal Richelieu chief minister of the Royal Council of France.
|1661
|The Chinese Ming dynasty occupies Taiwan.
|1672
|King Louis XIV of France invades the Netherlands.
|1813
|Rubber is patented.
|1852
|The first edition of Peter Roget's Thesaurus is published.
|1856
|Yokut Indians repel a second attack by the 'Petticoat Rangers,' a band of civilian Indian fighters at Four Creeks, California.
|1858
|Austrian troops invade Piedmont.
|1859
|As the French army races to support them and the Austrian army mobilizes to oppose them, 150,000 Piedmontese troops invade Piedmontese territory.
|1861
|The Maryland House of Delegates votes against seceding from Union.
|1862
|Forts Philip and Jackson surrender to Admiral David Farragut outside New Orleans.
|1913
|Gideon Sundback of Hoboken patents the all-purpose zipper.
|1916
|Irish nationalists surrender to the British in Dublin.
|1918
|America's WWI Ace of Aces, Eddie Rickenbacker, scores his first victory with the help of Captain James Norman Hall.
|1924
|Open revolt breaks out in Santa Clara, Cuba.
|1927
|Construction of the Spirit of St. Louis is completed.
|1930
|The film All Quiet on the Western Front, based on Erich Maria Remarque's novel Im Western Nichts Neues, premiers.
|1945
|The German Army in Italy surrenders unconditionally to the Allies.
|1945
|The Nazi concentration camp of Dachau is liberated by Allied troops.
|1946
|Former Japanese leaders are indicted in Tokyo as war criminals.
|1975
|The U.S. embassy in Vietnam is evacuated as North Vietnamese forces fight their way into Saigon.
|1983
|Harold Washington is sworn in as Chicago's first black mayor.
|1992
|Four Los Angeles police offices are acquitted of charges stemming from the beating of Rodney King. Rioting ensues.
