Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:04, 29 April 2018 Sunday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 13:07, 29 April 2018 Sunday

  • Share
N. Korea to rejoin South's time zone in conciliatory gesture
N. Korea to rejoin South's time zone in conciliatory gesture

The two countries on the divided peninsula have had different time zones since 2015 when the North suddenly changed its standard time to 30 minutes behind the South.

World Bulletin / News Desk

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he would move the country's clocks 30 minutes forward to unify with the South's time zone as a conciliatory gesture after Friday's inter-Korean summit, Seoul said Sunday.

Pyongyang cited a nationalistic rationale, saying it would return the North to the time zone used before Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the peninsula to mark the 70th anniversary of its liberation from Tokyo.

But Kim promised to change the time zone back during the historic summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Moon's spokesman said.

The pair held the summit -- the third such meeting between the two Koreas -- at the border truce village of Panmunjom, during which Kim set the foot on the south side of the border for the first time and the two leaders pledged to pursue denuclearisation and a permanent peace.

Kim said he found it "heartbreaking" to see the two wall clocks hanging at the summit room showing different times for the two neighbours, the spokesman Yoon Young-chan said.

"Since we were the ones who made the change from the standard time, we will go back to the original time. You can announce it publicly," Yoon quoted Kim as saying.

Yoon hailed the move as a "symbolic move" for better ties between Seoul and Pyongyang.

The creation of "Pyongyang time" drew criticism from Moon's conservative predecessor, Park Geun-hye, for further deepening the disparity between the two Koreas whose division was sealed by the 1950-53 Korean War.

The two countries have remained at war technically after the war ended with an armistice instead of a peace treaty, and Moon and Kim on Friday vowed to seek the formal end of the war.



Related north korea South Korea kim jong un
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation

Israeli warplanes struck Hamas military targets and two boats belonging to maritime police in Gaza
Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border
Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border

Israeli army responds with heavy gunfire, according to sources at scene
Trump hasn t decided on Iran nuclear deal
Trump hasn’t decided on Iran nuclear deal

President unlikely to stay in deal unless significant changes are made, says newly appointed secretary of state
Israeli warplanes strike military target in Gaza
Israeli warplanes strike military target in Gaza

Israel also targets two boats of the maritime police at Gaza port, says interior ministry
Gazans converge on Israel border for Return rallies
Gazans converge on Israel border for ‘Return’ rallies

For fifth Friday in row, Gazans flock to strip’s eastern border to demand ‘right of return’ to lost homes in Palestine
Romanian president calls on PM to resign
Romanian president calls on PM to resign

Call comes amid row over Prime Minister Viorica Dancila’s plan to move Romanian embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested

Members of Jewish Voice for Peace taken into custody at US senator's New York office while sitting shiva  
NATO could help with Afghan election security
NATO could help with Afghan election security

Days after a suicide bomber killed 57 people at a Kabul voter registration centre, highlighting the security challenges around October's parliamentary polls, Stoltenberg said NATO forces could play a "limited" security role.
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK

The US social media giant's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer appeared before a British parliamentary committee probing the role of fake news in recent votes, and how data gathered from the network was used to target potential voters.
Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel
Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel

If confirmed as US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo will reportedly head to Israel for first official trip overseas
Newspaper staffers get jail for terror charges
 Newspaper staffers get jail for terror charges

Suspects were indicted for sponsoring the terror groups PKK, Fetullah Terrorist Organization, and leftist DHKP/C 
Apple CEO meets with Trump on trade
Apple CEO meets with Trump on trade

Tim Cook had private meeting with U.S. president to discuss White House trade policies
Turkish Russian Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow
Turkish, Russian, Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow

Foreign ministers to discuss cooperation within framework of Astana mechanism for Syria on April 28
YouTube restricts video exposing Israeli brutality
YouTube restricts video exposing Israeli brutality

Company bows to protests after deleting video but applies age restriction
US slams Taliban for announcing spring offensive
US slams Taliban for announcing spring offensive

'More violence will not bring peace and security to Afghanistan', says State Department
Palestinian journalist shot by Israel dies of wounds
Palestinian journalist shot by Israel dies of wounds

This is the second Palestinian journalist to have died by Israeli gunfire

News

France hails North, South Korea's historic summit
France hails North South Korea's historic summit

Erdogan to visit South Korea in May for official talks
Erdogan to visit South Korea in May for official talks

North and South Korea open hotline between leaders
North and South Korea open hotline between leaders

S. Korea's Park jailed for 24 years over corruption
S Korea's Park jailed for 24 years over corruption

Ex S. Korean leader Lee arrested
Ex S Korean leader Lee arrested

Prosecutors question another ex-South Korean leader
Prosecutors question another ex-South Korean leader

North Korea hails Kim's role ahead of border summit
North Korea hails Kim's role ahead of border summit

Kim Jong-un ready to verifiably denuclearize
Kim Jong-un ready to verifiably denuclearize

Kim heralds more N. Korea economic reforms
Kim heralds more N Korea economic reforms

Kim heralds more N. Korea economic reforms
Kim heralds more N Korea economic reforms

N. Korea's Kim greets Chinese official
N Korea's Kim greets Chinese official

Kim Jong-un ends local hush on Trump summit
Kim Jong-un ends local hush on Trump summit

N. Korea offers to shut nuclear test site in May
N Korea offers to shut nuclear test site in May

Japan deports North Koreans rescued from boat
Japan deports North Koreans rescued from boat

N. Korea slams US censure on rights ahead of inter-Korea summit
N Korea slams US censure on rights ahead of inter-Korea






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 