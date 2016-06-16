Poland looks east to plug manpower gap

World Bulletin / News Desk
From behind the wheel of his new Mercedes, a Polish entrepreneur eyes the bus in front of him. It features an ad from an employment agency boasting "Builders, welders: workers from Ukraine and Bangladesh".
"We practically no longer have Poles. They're all working in Germany or Britain," he said on condition of anonymity.
Demographers believe the situation will only get worse, posing a threat to Poland's continuous streak of economic growth since the fall of communism in 1989.
The current child-rearing generation is having only half the number of children than those born in the post-WWII baby boom.
Combined with the exodus of skilled workers to Western Europe, where salaries are higher, the result is that a labour shortage looms.
According to official forecasts, by 2030 one in five jobs will be vacant.
Poland's economy will need 20 million workers at a time when the working age population will be down to 16 million people.
The agricultural sector, at least, is not short on workers, who work on millions of small farms and are more numerous than their French or German counterparts.
But shifting some of those workers away to other sectors will not be enough to solve the manpower problem elsewhere.
Nor can the hole be plugged by hiring the jobless -- the unemployment rate was 6.6 percent last month. And encouraging older workers to stay on past retirement age won't be a solution for all jobs.
Israeli warplanes struck Hamas military targets and two boats belonging to maritime police in Gaza
Israeli army responds with heavy gunfire, according to sources at scene
President unlikely to stay in deal unless significant changes are made, says newly appointed secretary of state
Israel also targets two boats of the maritime police at Gaza port, says interior ministry
For fifth Friday in row, Gazans flock to strip’s eastern border to demand ‘right of return’ to lost homes in Palestine
Call comes amid row over Prime Minister Viorica Dancila’s plan to move Romanian embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Members of Jewish Voice for Peace taken into custody at US senator's New York office while sitting shiva
Days after a suicide bomber killed 57 people at a Kabul voter registration centre, highlighting the security challenges around October's parliamentary polls, Stoltenberg said NATO forces could play a "limited" security role.
The US social media giant's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer appeared before a British parliamentary committee probing the role of fake news in recent votes, and how data gathered from the network was used to target potential voters.
If confirmed as US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo will reportedly head to Israel for first official trip overseas
Suspects were indicted for sponsoring the terror groups PKK, Fetullah Terrorist Organization, and leftist DHKP/C
Tim Cook had private meeting with U.S. president to discuss White House trade policies
Foreign ministers to discuss cooperation within framework of Astana mechanism for Syria on April 28
Company bows to protests after deleting video but applies age restriction
'More violence will not bring peace and security to Afghanistan', says State Department
This is the second Palestinian journalist to have died by Israeli gunfire