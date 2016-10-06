Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:04, 29 April 2018 Sunday
Africa
Update: 13:54, 29 April 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Nigerian president's US visit to focus on security, economy
Nigerian president's US visit to focus on security, economy

All eyes will be on Trump after he earlier called African nations "shithole" countries, a damaging remark he has since denied.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is to meet President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, the first African leader to be received by Trump's White House administration.

Trump's relationship with the continent suffered a further setback in March when former secretary of state Rex Tillerson was fired while in Nigeria on his first trip to the continent.

As a result, the visit revealed little about Trump's Africa policy.

Buhari's visit comes after Trump met German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday and French President Emmanuel Macron last week to discuss the contentious Iran nuclear deal and biting trade sanctions.

According to a White House statement, the talks will focus on fighting terrorism and insecurity, economic growth and democratic development in Nigeria, set to hold presidential polls in February next year.

Nigeria is entering its ninth year fighting Boko Haram extremists, who have devastated the northeast of the country and killed over 20,000 people in a bloody quest to establish an Islamist state.

Buhari is also battling a so-called herdsmen crisis, a sectarian conflict hardening along religious lines that has claimed scores of lives this year in escalating violence.

"I think both sides have a clear agenda in this meeting and it's security and economic issues. They both have something to gain," J. Peter Pham, director of the Africa Center at the Washington-based Atlantic Council, told AFP.

"On President Trump's side, it's definitely putting that controversy behind him," Pham said.

"On President Buhari's side, it's having the prominence of being the first African leader received at the White House in this administration."

 

 



Related nigeria buhari
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation

Israeli warplanes struck Hamas military targets and two boats belonging to maritime police in Gaza
Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border
Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border

Israeli army responds with heavy gunfire, according to sources at scene
Trump hasn t decided on Iran nuclear deal
Trump hasn’t decided on Iran nuclear deal

President unlikely to stay in deal unless significant changes are made, says newly appointed secretary of state
Israeli warplanes strike military target in Gaza
Israeli warplanes strike military target in Gaza

Israel also targets two boats of the maritime police at Gaza port, says interior ministry
Gazans converge on Israel border for Return rallies
Gazans converge on Israel border for ‘Return’ rallies

For fifth Friday in row, Gazans flock to strip’s eastern border to demand ‘right of return’ to lost homes in Palestine
Romanian president calls on PM to resign
Romanian president calls on PM to resign

Call comes amid row over Prime Minister Viorica Dancila’s plan to move Romanian embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested

Members of Jewish Voice for Peace taken into custody at US senator's New York office while sitting shiva  
NATO could help with Afghan election security
NATO could help with Afghan election security

Days after a suicide bomber killed 57 people at a Kabul voter registration centre, highlighting the security challenges around October's parliamentary polls, Stoltenberg said NATO forces could play a "limited" security role.
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK

The US social media giant's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer appeared before a British parliamentary committee probing the role of fake news in recent votes, and how data gathered from the network was used to target potential voters.
Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel
Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel

If confirmed as US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo will reportedly head to Israel for first official trip overseas
Newspaper staffers get jail for terror charges
 Newspaper staffers get jail for terror charges

Suspects were indicted for sponsoring the terror groups PKK, Fetullah Terrorist Organization, and leftist DHKP/C 
Apple CEO meets with Trump on trade
Apple CEO meets with Trump on trade

Tim Cook had private meeting with U.S. president to discuss White House trade policies
Turkish Russian Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow
Turkish, Russian, Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow

Foreign ministers to discuss cooperation within framework of Astana mechanism for Syria on April 28
YouTube restricts video exposing Israeli brutality
YouTube restricts video exposing Israeli brutality

Company bows to protests after deleting video but applies age restriction
US slams Taliban for announcing spring offensive
US slams Taliban for announcing spring offensive

'More violence will not bring peace and security to Afghanistan', says State Department
Palestinian journalist shot by Israel dies of wounds
Palestinian journalist shot by Israel dies of wounds

This is the second Palestinian journalist to have died by Israeli gunfire

News

Nigerians consider Buhari's 2 years in office
Nigerians consider Buhari's 2 years in office

Nigeria's Buhari welcomes 'proper debate' for reforms
Nigeria's Buhari welcomes 'proper debate' for reforms

Nigeria: 15-member panel to monitor corruption trials
Nigeria 15-member panel to monitor corruption trials

Nigeria leader to fly home after UK treatment
Nigeria leader to fly home after UK treatment

Nigeria’s Buhari awaits doctors’ order to return home
Nigeria s Buhari awaits doctors order to return home

Nigeria's Buhari absent on second anniversary as president
Nigeria's Buhari absent on second anniversary as president

Nine killed in suspected Boko Haram attack
Nine killed in suspected Boko Haram attack

Nigerian senator charged for fraud
Nigerian senator charged for fraud

Turkey condemns terrorist attack on church in Nigeria
Turkey condemns terrorist attack on church in Nigeria

34 killed in Nigeria’s ‘armed bandits attack’
34 killed in Nigeria s armed bandits attack

88,000 children in Nigeria at risk of death
88 000 children in Nigeria at risk of death

Nigeria: Wanted senator arrested at airport
Nigeria Wanted senator arrested at airport






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 