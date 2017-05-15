15:34, 29 April 2018 Sunday

Russia, South Korea discuss historic summit

World Bulletin / News Desk

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in discussed the Korea summit over the phone, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

The two leaders welcomed the agreements achieved during the meeting between leaders of the two Koreas on Friday, according to a statement.

"[They] particularly stressed on the Panmunjom declaration, to provide nuclear-free status to the Korean Peninsula through its complete denuclearization," the Kremlin said.

Putin said Russia intended to contribute to the normalization of relations between the two Koreas, including by means of trilateral infrastructure and energy projects.

On Friday, North and South Korean leaders held a historic summit followed by signing of the Panmunjom Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Unification of the Korean Peninsula, which has become a formal foundation of further denuclearization of North Korea and a peace deal between two countries.